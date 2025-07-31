Image credit: Getty Images

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD), the UAE government agency responsible for overseeing mosques and religious affairs, has entered into a landmark strategic partnership with Parkin Company PJSC (“Parkin”), Dubai’s largest provider of paid public parking services.

The agreement aims to streamline and regulate parking access around mosques, particularly during prayer times, by assigning 2,100 parking spaces across 59 sites in Dubai for joint operation under a revenue-sharing model, a Dubai Media Office report said.

Free parking during prayers

As part of the first phase of the agreement, Parkin will manage and operate these designated mosque parking areas on behalf of IACAD.

Notably, worshippers will be able to park free of charge for one hour during scheduled prayer times, ensuring more equitable access to mosques during peak worship periods.

Outside prayer times, the parking spaces will follow Dubai’s paid parking structure and remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These areas will be categorized as Zone M (standard) and Zone MP (premium), with 41 sites under Zone M and 18 under Zone MP.

Operational rollout is expected to begin in August 2025.

Supporting Dubai’s smart mobility vision

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of IACAD, highlighted the significance of the partnership in aligning with Dubai’s vision of smart city infrastructure.

“The signing of this agreement reflects our strong commitment to providing a comprehensive parking service around mosques,” said Al Muhairi. “It enhances the experience of worshippers during and beyond prayer times while supporting the Dubai government’s vision for proactive, smart mobility services that serve all members of society.”

Expanding Parkin’s private portfolio

This deal will increase Parkin’s total private parking portfolio to 20,800 spaces, strengthening its role in Dubai’s growing urban infrastructure sector.

Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali described the initiative as “pioneering” and community-focused.

“This collaboration prioritises worshipper access and minimizes misuse by non-visitors. We are targeting a rollout in August and are optimistic about how this initiative will enhance efficiency and accessibility at mosques across Dubai,” Al Ali stated.

Scalable model for future mosques

Looking ahead, both organisations indicated that the initiative could scale to include more mosque sites under IACAD’s supervision. The move is part of a broader mission to integrate mosque services into Dubai’s smart infrastructure strategy.

Mohammed Musbeh Dhahi, Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, added that the partnership supports ongoing efforts to improve mosque facility management, including better maintenance oversight, environmental readiness, and access control.

“This is a significant addition to our enforcement and supervision system. It enhances access and supports a more efficient, worshipper-friendly environment around mosques,” he said.