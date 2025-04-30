Image credit: dubaiairports/ Media Library

Dubai International (DXB) welcomed 23.4 million guests in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining strong momentum and reinforcing its position as the world’s leading international airport. This performance reflects both Dubai’s growing appeal as a global destination and DXB’s continued role as the gateway of choice for millions of travellers.

Increase in traffic

Traffic rose by 1.5 per cent compared to the same period in 2024, despite Q1 last year setting a record. January alone saw the highest monthly traffic ever recorded at DXB, with 8.5 million guests—a milestone made possible not only by infrastructure but also by the coordinated effort of thousands behind the scenes.

India: DXB’s top destination country

India remained DXB’s top destination country, with 3 million guests, followed by Saudi Arabia (1.9 million), the UK (1.5 million), Pakistan (1 million), the US (804,000), and Germany (738,000). At the city level, London led with 935,000 guests, followed by Riyadh (759,000), Jeddah (627,000), Mumbai (615,000), and New Delhi (564,000).

Leisure travel also surged during the quarter, driven by seasonal peaks at the start of the year, Eid holidays, and spring break. Notable double-digit increases in traffic were recorded to destinations such as the Czech Republic (+30.6 per cent), Vietnam (+28.6 per cent), and Spain (+20.2 per cent).

Cargo volumes

Cargo volumes saw a slight year-on-year contraction of 3.6 per cent in Q1, with DXB handling 517,000 tonnes.

People behind DXB’s peak performance

Beyond the numbers, it is the people behind DXB’s peak performance who make a meaningful impact. Across its terminals, the dedication, agility, and guest-first mindset of the oneDXB community—from Dubai Airports teams to government partners, airlines, and commercial operators—are vital in delivering exceptional guest experiences.

For instance, DXB’s Lost and Found team, in coordination with Dubai Police, recovered and returned a bag containing Dh102,000 in cash, passports, and personal documents within 30 minutes—providing peace of mind to two brothers travelling home after a family tragedy.

In another memorable moment, immigration officer Abdullah Al Baloushi paused a departing guest in a wheelchair, not for inspection but to allow her son a few extra moments to say goodbye. His kindness was publicly praised by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said: “A salute to whoever brings a smile or joy to a traveller’s heart. This is the Dubai we want.”

Operational highlights

“Our Q1 performance lays a strong foundation for the year—not just in guest numbers, but in the calibre of the people behind them,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. “Delivering the busiest month in DXB’s history while maintaining exceptional service levels across baggage, guest flow, and accessibility is no small feat. It requires precision, agility, and extraordinary teamwork.”

Griffiths added: “What makes this possible is the collective effort of our oneDXB community, with each member playing a critical role at every touchpoint. This shared culture of collaboration and consistency is what drives our high performance and meets the growing expectations of our guests.”

Flight movements and efficiency

DXB recorded 111,000 flight movements in Q1, up 1.9 per cent year-on-year, with an average of 215 guests per flight. Despite growing guest volumes, the airport maintained operational efficiency. Over 21 million bags were processed, with mishandled baggage rates reduced to fewer than 1.95 per 1,000 guests—equivalent to a 99.8 per cent success rate.

Minimal wait times and inclusive services

Thanks to real-time monitoring and biometric passport control, over 95 per cent of guests experienced minimal wait times across key airport touchpoints. Accessibility enhancements—including services for People of Determination and guests with hidden disabilities—underscore DXB’s commitment to inclusive, guest-centric travel.

Dubai Airports’ strong organisational culture underpins this performance. In Q1, the organisation received the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, reflecting long-term investments in employee wellbeing, engagement, and leadership development.

DXB: World’s busiest for 11th year

In March, DXB was named the world’s busiest international airport by Airports Council International (ACI) for the 11th consecutive year. The airport connects travellers to 269 destinations in 106 countries, served by 101 international carriers.

Dubai Airports: Did you know?