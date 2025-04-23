Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

Dubai has issued a new law aimed at strengthening public health, disease prevention, and environmental safety across the emirate, according to a decree by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Law No (5) of 2025 establishes a comprehensive framework to safeguard the community by enhancing health standards, improving food and product safety, and promoting sustainable practices to boost quality of life.

The legislation also aims to position the UAE as a global leader in public health competitiveness.

The law mandates a range of precautionary and evidence-based practices in line with local and international health regulations.

It promotes coordinated efforts to prepare for and respond to public health challenges across government bodies and healthcare providers.

New health law covers these Dubai authorities and agencies

Authorities covered under the law include the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, Dubai Academic Health Corporation, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

It defines the responsibilities of healthcare providers — both public and private — licensed by the Dubai Health Authority, and outlines the duties of individuals in preventing the spread of communicable diseases.

Infected or suspected individuals are required to avoid contact with others and seek approval from the Dubai Health Authority before travelling or moving, except when visiting healthcare facilities.

The law prohibits the concealment or intentional spread of infections and mandates compliance with health measures set by relevant authorities.

Travellers must adhere to official protocols, provide required information at Dubai entry points, and follow hygiene guidelines such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Food safety covered under the public health law

Further, the law details public health responsibilities in areas such as food safety, consumer product regulation, environmental health, labour accommodation standards, tobacco control, and pest control. It underscores the Dubai Health Authority’s role in managing health risks and emergencies.

Public and private sector entities are required to cooperate fully with authorities and share data relevant to public health under the law.

The new legislation overrides any previous laws that conflict with its provisions and will come into effect 90 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.

Read: Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled approves launch of HELM cluster