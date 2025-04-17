Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai Marathon has officially opened registration for the race’s landmark 25th edition, set to take place on February 1, 2026.

Supported by the Dubai Sports Council, the silver jubilee edition of the Middle East’s oldest international road race is expected to attract participants from more than 140 countries.

The 2026 Dubai Marathon will celebrate a quarter-century of elite competition and international participation, with special activities planned in the lead-up to race day.

Held on a flat and fast course known for producing world-class performances, the event remains a prominent fixture in Dubai’s sports calendar and among the top ten marathons globally.

The race was the first in the region to earn the prestigious Gold Label from World Athletics and has hosted several legendary athletes.

In 2008, Haile Gebrselassie ran the second-fastest marathon time in history during his debut appearance in Dubai, helping to elevate the marathon’s global status.

Dubai Marathon’s silver jubilee

Race Director Peter Connerton confirmed that preparations are already underway for the special anniversary. “In coordination with the Dubai Sports Council and other government partners, we are delighted to announce the opening of registration for the 25th Dubai Marathon,” he said. “To mark the silver jubilee, we are preparing a year-long series of special events leading up to race day.”

“Since the inaugural edition, the Dubai Marathon has steadily risen to the top tier of global road racing,” Connerton added. “Highlights such as the 2008 race featuring Haile Gebrselassie and the groundbreaking 2018 edition — where seven runners clocked sub-2:05 times — have cemented its place among the world’s most prestigious marathons.”

The 2026 edition will include a full 42.195 km marathon, a 10 km road race, and a 4km fun run, ensuring accessibility for runners of all levels.

Registration is available through the official website: www.dubaimarathon.org.

Platform for emerging talent

Recent editions have continued to spotlight emerging talent. In 2017, current Olympic champion Tamirat Tola won the men’s race, and in 2019, Ruth Chepngetich claimed victory in her marathon debut. Earlier this year, Ethiopia’s Boti Gelemeshu won the men’s title in 2:04:51, while Berdado Hirpa set a personal best to win the women’s race in 2:18:27 after a close contest with 2023 champion Dera Dida.

Ahmed Al Kamali, general coordinator of the Dubai Marathon, highlighted Dubai’s readiness to host global sporting events. “Dubai offers world-class facilities, a highly advanced transportation network, and diverse accommodation options, making it an ideal destination for international events,” he said. “The marathon plays a major role in promoting Dubai as a leading tourist and sports hub.”

“We look forward to welcoming runners from around the world as we celebrate the silver jubilee of the Dubai Marathon – the first international marathon in the Middle East,” Al Kamali added.

Read: Dubai’s growing role as a global sports, entertainment hub