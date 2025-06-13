Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis MHI and Future Maintenance Technologies (FMT), has unveiled the Automated Rail Infrastructure Inspection System (ARIIS), a cutting-edge AI-driven robotic inspection solution. The deployment of ARIIS marks a major advancement in Dubai Metro’s maintenance capabilities and supports the city’s ambition to be a global leader in artificial intelligence and smart infrastructure.

The ARIIS system, equipped with LiDAR sensors, lasers, and 3D cameras, autonomously inspects rail tracks and critical infrastructure components without disrupting metro operations. This initiative reinforces Dubai Metro’s commitment to enhancing safety, operational efficiency, and reliability through intelligent technologies.

“Dubai is proud to lead in smart solutions that improve the reliability and efficiency of the Metro,” said Abdul Mohsin Kalbat, CEO of RTA’s Rail Agency. “The introduction of ARIIS represents another leap forward in maintaining one of the world’s most advanced and safest public transport systems.”

Game-changer for rail infrastructure

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, called ARIIS a “milestone achievement,” stating that it transforms maintenance operations by increasing safety, enabling data-driven decision-making, and boosting efficiency.

Loic Ayoul, CEO of FMT, added: “We’re excited to partner with RTA and Keolis MHI to bring ARIIS to life. This AI-powered solution significantly enhances railway infrastructure performance, safety, and sustainability for Dubai Metro.”

Beyond its technical capabilities, ARIIS supports Dubai’s Smart City agenda, promotes sustainable infrastructure, and reflects a commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to improve quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Key benefits of ARIIS deployment:

Enhanced safety: Reduces manual inspections by up to 70 per cent and improves infrastructure assessment capabilities by 40 per cent.

Reduces manual inspections by up to 70 per cent and improves infrastructure assessment capabilities by 40 per cent. Increased efficiency: Automates inspections, cutting duration by approximately 75 per cent—reducing 2,400 man-hours to just 700.

Automates inspections, cutting duration by approximately 75 per cent—reducing 2,400 man-hours to just 700. Predictive maintenance: Enables proactive strategies that can extend infrastructure lifespan and reduce lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25 per cent.

Enables proactive strategies that can extend infrastructure lifespan and reduce lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 25 per cent. Smarter decisions: Real-time analytics boost resource efficiency by 40 per cent and minimize unnecessary interventions.

With ARIIS, Dubai Metro continues to set new standards for innovation in urban transport, reinforcing the city’s role as a global hub for intelligent mobility.