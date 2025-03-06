Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking a major leap forward in enhancing the passenger experience on its metro and tram systems.
In collaboration with Keolis MHI, the RTA has launched a new digital platform designed to streamline inspection operations.
This initiative aligns with the RTA’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to improve passenger transport services and create a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for Dubai Metro and Tram users.
How the new digital system will impact commuters and Metro, Tram staff
This innovative system offers a range of benefits, including:
- Automating inspection procedures and optimising the deployment of fare inspectors, allowing them to focus on high-priority areas and curb violations more effectively. This includes monitoring and addressing issues such as the unauthorised use of the Gold Class cabin by Silver nol cardholders and the misuse of designated spaces for women and people of determination.
- Identifying and educating repeat offenders, the system encourages adherence to regulations, leading to a more pleasant journey for all passengers.
- Enabling real-time performance monitoring and providing live updates on inspection activities, facilitating a swift response to violations, especially those impacting passenger safety and comfort.
- Leveraging data analysis to identify trends and predict potential problem areas, enabling proactive measures to address violations and enhance passenger flow, particularly during large events and peak travel times.
- Supporting Dubai’s sustainability goals by optimising resource consumption and promoting eco-friendly practices within the public transport network.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js?v=next’);