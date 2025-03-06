Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking a major leap forward in enhancing the passenger experience on its metro and tram systems.

In collaboration with Keolis MHI, the RTA has launched a new digital platform designed to streamline inspection operations.

This initiative aligns with the RTA’s ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to improve passenger transport services and create a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for Dubai Metro and Tram users.

How the new digital system will impact commuters and Metro, Tram staff

This innovative system offers a range of benefits, including: