Dubai’s largest provider of paid public parking, Parkin Company PJSC, has announced new subscription plans tailored for students, educators, and multi-storey parking users. The initiative aims to offer more flexible and affordable options to meet daily parking needs across the city.

Students can now subscribe for just Dhs100 per month, granting access to roadside and plot parking in Zones A, B, C, and D within a 500-meter radius of their educational institutions. Staff members of private educational institutions are also eligible for the same Dhs100 monthly rate, providing cost-effective parking near their workplaces.

In addition, Parkin has introduced a subscription plan for multi-storey parking, starting at Dhs735 per month. This option offers convenient access to parking near homes, offices, and key city destinations, easing daily commutes and supporting urban mobility. The launch of these plans was shared in a post on Parkin’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Parkin introduces new subscriptions designed for students, educators, and multi-storey parking access, with flexible options to suit your daily needs. Discover them now on our app or at https://t.co/gZglPd9zjN pic.twitter.com/Zo0st470jl — ParkinUAE (@ParkinUAE) July 16, 2025

In a related development, Dubai Municipality signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parkin on July 9, 2025, aimed at boosting the operational efficiency and service quality of the emirate’s public parking infrastructure.

The agreement outlines collaboration in key areas, including the development of planning and regulatory standards, streamlining of permit procedures, and data sharing to enhance service optimization. As part of the MoU, Parkin will also manage selected free public parking facilities currently owned by Dubai Municipality, further expanding its smart parking network, a Dubai Media Office report said.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to enhance urban infrastructure and improve the daily commute experience for residents across Dubai.