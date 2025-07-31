Image credit: Dubai Media Office/ Website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open a new exit in early August from the collector road connecting Financial Centre Street to Ras Al Khor Road, near the Bu Kadra Interchange. The move is part of the RTA’s Rapid Traffic Solutions Plan aimed at boosting road network efficiency and easing traffic congestion, particularly in the Ras Al Khor area—home to major commercial, industrial, and residential developments.

The new exit is expected to significantly improve traffic flow at the Bu Kadra Interchange by providing an additional route for vehicles heading toward Ras Al Khor Road and Dubai–Al Ain Road. According to the RTA, the upgrade will slash peak-hour travel time by 54 per cent, reducing it from 13 minutes to just 6 minutes.

This latest development builds on a series of recent enhancements in the Ras Al Khor corridor. Among them is the widening of Exit 25 from Ras Al Khor Road to Al Khail Road, heading toward Al Meydan Street. The 500-metre stretch was expanded from one to two lanes, doubling its capacity to accommodate up to 3,000 vehicles per hour. The result: reduced queue lengths and a cut in peak travel time from 7 minutes to 4 minutes.

These upgrades align with Dubai’s broader vision for urban mobility and infrastructure development. The RTA reiterated its commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term solutions to meet the needs of a growing city.