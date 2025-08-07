Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Development/Image: Supplied

I was recently talking to friends in Beirut and had one of those conversations that stays with you. I was asked, “Why is everyone talking about Dubai? Is it just hype or is there something more?”

It’s a fair question.

Most people notice the headlines, the skyscrapers, the glamour. But they rarely see what lies beneath – the solid business fundamentals driving this momentum. As someone operating in the heart of this market every day, I’d like to offer some perspective for those on the outside looking in.

Dubai is not just expanding; it’s evolving with intent.

In 2025, that story continues to unfold with purpose and precision. Every neighbourhood reflects ambition, innovation, and resilience. This is not hype – it’s trust, earned during one of the world’s biggest stress tests.

After COVID, the UAE didn’t recover – it reset the rules of growth

While much of the world was locked in paralysis during the pandemic, the UAE acted – decisively rolling out mass testing, vaccinations, and policies to support business continuity. That wasn’t just effective crisis management, it was proof of savvy execution – and it transformed how the world sees this place.

The results speak for themselves. In just the first quarter of 2025, Dubai welcomed 89,695 new residents – an average of 1,000 people a day – bringing the population to 3.92 million by the end of March. This is the driving force behind one of the most alluring real estate markets on the planet.

Dubai offers something rare: stability in a volatile world

You can invest here without worrying about currency controls or political uncertainty. No income tax. No capital gains tax. That changes the investment math instantly. Rental yields average between 6 and 8 per cent net – and these returns are backed by real end-user demand. Families are settling here, not just passing through.

Residential capital values rose 5 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 25.9 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2025, according to the ValuStrat Price Index. Apartments posted a 21.4 per cent annual gain, and villas jumped 30.3 per cent – figures that signal confidence, not just movement.

Transaction volumes tell another story. Over Dhs70.8bn in real estate deals were recorded in the first half of 2025, with apartments accounting for nearly 78 per cent of sales. Average ticket sizes for both off-plan and ready homes reached Dhs2.7m, reflecting sustained investor appetite and a growing trend toward ownership.

From velocity to value: a market maturing by design

The market is shifting from velocity to value, focusing on long-term growth, smarter development cycles, and measured delivery. And crucially, this evolution is being guided with intent.

The government’s 2040 Urban Master Plan sets out a vision to double Dubai’s population and create a more inclusive, sustainable urban landscape. That strategy informs how infrastructure, mobility, and housing are planned.

Developers are responding. By the end of Q1, nearly 12,000 new units were handed over – representing 19 percent of the 61,580 homes expected for the year. Areas like JVC, Business Bay, and Dubai South are leading the charge.

Looking ahead, more than 170,000 units are currently under construction across the emirate, with completions expected through 2029. The mix – 70 per cent apartments and 30 per cent villas/townhouses – is aligned with demographic shifts and affordability needs.

And affordability itself is evolving. Apartment rents rose 10 percent in Q1, and villa rents 5.1 per cent. The appetite for ownership is growing, especially among first-time buyers and young professionals.

Developers are responding with more innovative, tech-integrated, and community-centric designs. Homes are becoming smarter, more flexible, and more human – not just priced to sell but built to live in.