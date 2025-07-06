Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technologies, to launch pilot trials of self-driving vehicles in the emirate later this year. The trials mark a key step toward a commercial rollout of fully driverless services by 2026.

Pony.ai, a Silicon Valley-based company with strong ties to China, recently unveiled the seventh generation of its autonomous vehicles, developed in collaboration with leading automakers including Toyota, GAC, and BAIC, a Dubai Media Office report said.

These vehicles feature cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) systems, along with a suite of advanced sensors, lidars, radars, and cameras, designed for precise navigation and safe operation in a range of road and weather conditions.

The company has also forged partnerships with major technology players such as Tencent and Alibaba to integrate its robotaxi services into widely used digital platforms like WeChat and Alipay.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, and Ann Shi, vice president of Strategy and Business Development at Pony.ai. The signing took place in the presence of Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors at RTA, and Dr Leo Wang, CFO of Pony.ai, along with several senior officials from both parties.

Supporting Dubai’s smart mobility vision

Al Tayer praised the partnership as a major milestone in Dubai’s ambition to become a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility. “The signing of this MoU aligns with our ongoing efforts to adopt autonomous transport solutions and supports our Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy,” he said.

Dubai’s strategy aims to make 25 per cent of all trips in the city autonomous by 2030. Al Tayer noted that such collaborations are crucial to achieving this target and reflect the emirate’s commitment to building strong ties with global technology leaders.

“The operation of autonomous taxis will enhance the integration of transport networks, support first and last-mile connectivity, and improve accessibility for all. This initiative will contribute to better road safety, greater convenience, and an improved quality of life for residents and visitors,” Al Tayer added.

He emphasised that autonomous mobility is no longer a futuristic concept, but an emerging reality. Governments, including Dubai’s, are working to create the regulatory and infrastructure framework needed to support the deployment of self-driving vehicles.

Expanding autonomous tech in the MENA region

Pony.ai’s Dr Leo Wang said the partnership represents a strategic expansion of the company’s global footprint. “This collaboration with Dubai RTA demonstrates our readiness to deploy Level 4 autonomous driving technology in key international markets,” Wang said. “By aligning our innovations with RTA’s forward-thinking vision, we are laying the foundation for smart transportation ecosystems across the MENA region.”

Pony.ai’s entry into the Dubai market follows successful deployments in other global cities and reflects increasing momentum in the adoption of autonomous transport technologies.

The pilot program in Dubai will help assess the integration of self-driving vehicles into the city’s mobility network and prepare for a commercial launch in 2026, supporting Dubai’s long-term vision for smart, efficient, and sustainable transport.