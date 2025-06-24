Image credit: Supplied

The 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) returns from June 27 to August 31, 2025, promising its most value-packed season yet. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS 2025 will kick off with an exciting opening weekend from June 27 to 29, launching a city-wide celebration of unbeatable shopping deals, live entertainment, mega prizes, and family fun.

For the first time, DSS 2025 will feature three specially curated retail seasons to keep shoppers engaged all summer long. Launching on opening weekend is the Summer Holiday Offers, running from June 27 to July 17, with discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent across hundreds of brands.

From fashion and beauty to tech and homeware, this first phase offers major savings and exclusive mall promotions. The season continues with the DSS Sales Season, featuring nine weeks of deals from over 800 brands at more than 3,500 stores citywide.

Opening weekend entertainment line-up

The DSS Opening Weekend will feature free-to-attend concerts at top malls. On Friday, June 27, Dubai Festival City Mall hosts Japanese dance sensation Sabrina and Palestinian-Jordanian pop artist Reina Khoury. The next day, Abri & the Band and singer-songwriter Noel Kharman take the stage.

Meanwhile, City Centre Mirdif welcomes Syrian singer Al Shami and indie rock band Jadal on Saturday, June 28, with roaming acts and live performances adding to the atmosphere.

Headline acts across the city include:

Miami Band and Mutref Al Mutref at Coca-Cola Arena, June 28

Jazziyat featuring Banah at Dubai Opera, June 27

A Tribute to Adele at Theatre by QE2, June 27–28

Comedian Atul Khatri at Dubai College, June 28

We Call It Ballet at Zabeel Theatre, June 28

Pinoy Comedy Mixtape at Dubai World Trade Centre, June 29

Mega promotions and raffles galore

DSS 2025 will feature dozens of citywide promotions and raffles throughout the summer. Highlights include:

Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at Dubai Festival City Mall

SHARE Millionaire Activation at Majid Al Futtaim malls

Shop, Win, Drive at Dubai Festival Plaza

DSS Win a Soueast S06 at Dubai Outlet Mall

Slide Into the Summer Surprises at Mercato Mall, featuring free circus acts, comedy shows, workshops, and a summer slide

Shoppers can also take advantage of the Interiors Warehouse Sale at Dubai World Trade Centre, from June 27 to July 5, with up to 55% off luxury furniture brands including Giorgio Collection, Michael Amini, and Theodore Alexander.

Exclusive loyalty perks and lucky draws

Loyalty programme members of Tickit and AURA will get access to exclusive prize draws and giveaways. The Lucky Receipt promotion returns from June 27 to July 17, offering 210 winners exciting prizes.

Special DSS raffles, including the DSMG DSS Raffle, Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffle, and the VISA Jewellery Program, will give participants chances to win luxury prizes throughout the Summer Holiday Offers phase.

Fitness and family fun with DSS indoor runs

DSS 2025 encourages residents and visitors to stay active with its Indoor Mall Runs, beginning with a fun run at Dubai Hills Mall on June 28, powered by Skechers. Participants can choose from 1 km, 2.5 km, 5 km, or 10 km routes, suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

These family-friendly runs promise a lively, inclusive environment filled with energy and community spirit.

Unmissable hotel and dining deals

DSS also brings incredible value to Dubai’s renowned hospitality and leisure scene. More than 100 hotels and 15 major attractions are offering exclusive summer packages for families.

Launching alongside DSS on June 27 is the DSS Entertainer App, offering over 7,500 buy-one-get-one-free deals across restaurants, attractions, spas, fitness, and beauty. The app is available for just Dhs195, with offers valid for three months from activation.

Top venues include:

Wild Wadi Waterpark

Motiongate Dubai

IMG Worlds of Adventure

STK, Asia Asia, Shake Shack, and At.mosphere

Meet Modesh and Dana across Dubai

Beloved DSS mascots Modesh and Dana return to delight children and families. Special appearances are planned across several malls:

Dubai Festival City Mall on June 28

City Centre Mirdif on June 29

Ibn Battuta Mall on June 30

Expect roaming entertainment, themed giveaways, and interactive family activities all summer long.

More highlights throughout the season

The 66-day celebration also includes some of DSS’s most anticipated recurring events and brand-new launches:

Beat the Heat DXB Concert Series – July 4–13

Summer Restaurant Week – July 4–13

10 Dirham Dish – August 1–31 (DSS debut)

DSS Gahwa Beats – Coffee pop-ups on Saturdays: July 26, August 2, 9, 16, 31

With a blend of cultural events, culinary experiences, and unbeatable retail promotions, DSS 2025 offers something for everyone—residents and tourists alike.

Supported by major brands and institutions

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by its Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners, including:

Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza)

Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall)

AW Rostamani Group

DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village)

Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&

Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates)

Merex Investment (City Walk, The Beach at JBR)

talabat

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 runs from June 27 to August 31, promising unforgettable memories, exceptional savings, and unique experiences only Dubai can offer.