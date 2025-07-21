Image credit: Supplied

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 has officially launched, transforming the city into a hub of excitement, unbeatable retail offers, family entertainment, and mega prize opportunities for residents and visitors over the next nine weeks, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global summer destination.

Read-Dubai Summer Surprises 2025: A look inside the 66-day shopping experience

For the first time in its history, DSS introduces three specially curated retail seasons aligned with the summer rhythm, ensuring continuous activity across Dubai’s malls, attractions, hotels, and dining destinations while supporting the city’s vision under the D33 economic agenda.

Three retail seasons, one unmissable summer

Shoppers can explore three consecutive retail windows under DSS 2025:

Summer Holiday Offers (27 June–17 July): Kicking off the season with early promotions, citywide raffles, and savings of up to 75 per cent across leading brands.

Kicking off the season with early promotions, citywide raffles, and savings of up to 75 per cent across leading brands. Great Dubai Summer Sale (18 July–10 August): Bringing the season’s deepest citywide discounts of up to 90 per cent off, alongside exclusive flash sales and grand raffles.

Bringing the season’s deepest citywide discounts of up to 90 per cent off, alongside exclusive flash sales and grand raffles. Back to School (11–31 August): Focused on school essentials, family needs, and promotions with opportunities to win scholarships towards school fees.

“Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 has been designed to bring unmatched value to our residents and visitors while ensuring every part of the summer has something new to offer,” said Mohamad Feras, AVP Retail & Strategic Alliances at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

“Each season within DSS has been curated with a clear purpose, ensuring that as families, residents, and tourists move through the summer, there is always something to look forward to in Dubai.”

Back to School: Supporting families across the city

The final phase of DSS 2025, Back to School (11–31 August), focuses on easing the financial and logistical pressures of the new school year, with promotions on school supplies, technology, clothing, and essentials, alongside scholarship raffles for families.

“Back to School season is a critical time for families, and we want to ensure that DSS plays a role in making it smoother, more affordable, and even joyful,” Feras explained. “We are not just supporting shopping; we are supporting families as they prepare for a new academic year.”

Aligning with Dubai’s vision and economic agenda

DSS 2025 aligns with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, reinforcing the city’s position as one of the world’s best places to live, work, and visit through vibrant retail, tourism, and entertainment offerings.

“DSS plays an important role in driving Dubai’s retail economy while ensuring residents and visitors experience the city in its full vibrancy,” Feras emphasized. “It showcases how Dubai can be a world-class summer destination, providing value while creating joy.”

Strategic partnerships powering DSS 2025

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners, including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

“Our partners are critical to the success of DSS 2025, ensuring the festival reaches every community and every visitor with a consistent, high-quality experience,” said Feras.

Citywide festival of shopping and entertainment

Running for nine weeks across over 1,000 brands and 3,500 retailers, DSS 2025 promises citywide savings paired with immersive family-friendly activations, exclusive entertainment, and prize-winning opportunities.

“These three shopping seasons anchor DSS 2025, creating a summer that is not only about shopping but about shared experiences, excitement, and community connection,” Feras added. “Dubai has always been a city that thrives on experiences, and DSS is designed to ensure every shopper can feel that.”

The Great Dubai Summer Sale: Mega deals and mega prizes

The Great Dubai Summer Sale (GDSS), from 18 July to 10 August, sits at the heart of DSS 2025, offering the deepest discounts of the summer, with up to 90 per cent off during limited-time flash sales and citywide offers.

Shoppers spending Dhs300 or more at participating outlets can take part in the GDSS Shop, Scan and Win promotion, entering a draw to win Dhs1m in cash or a brand-new Nissan Patrol, ensuring every shopping trip has the potential to transform a customer’s summer.

“This is not just about shopping; it is about making memories and creating life-changing moments for our shoppers,” Feras noted. “The GDSS Shop, Scan and Win campaign gives shoppers the chance to walk away from a day of shopping with their lives changed forever.”

Skywards Everyday members can amplify their DSS experience by earning 25 per cent bonus Miles on all eligible transactions and will also stand a chance to win a share of one million Skywards Miles with spends of Dhs100 or more at participating Skywards Everyday and Skywards Miles Mall partners.

Exciting flash sales and limited-time offers

To maintain high energy throughout DSS, a series of exclusive flash sales and limited-time events will be rolled out, including:

GDSS 12 Hour Sale

GDSS Daily Surprises

GDSS Gold & Jewellery Flash Sale

GDSS Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group

GDSS Shop for Free Weekend with Al Jaber Optical

GDSS Dubai Hills Mall One Day Sale

GDSS Final Sale

“Flash sales add an element of surprise and anticipation to the shopping experience,” Feras shared. “They create moments that shoppers can plan for, get excited about, and share with family and friends.”

Opportunity to win big across Dubai’s malls

Shoppers across Dubai will also have the chance to win big through citywide raffles and exclusive rewards throughout DSS:

One million SHARE points at Majid Al Futtaim malls, including instant 5 per cent cashback at City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, and up to 20X SHARE Points at Mall of the Emirates.

Dhs10,000 in Tickit rewards at participating retail partners.

A Polestar 4 LRSM at Dubai Festival City Mall.

A Soueast S06 SUV at Dubai Outlet Mall.

The DSS Lucky Receipt promotion at participating malls, offering instant rewards until July 17.

“This is truly a summer where shopping goes beyond the transaction,” said Feras. “It becomes about the chance to win, the chance to experience something new, and the chance to walk away with prizes that can redefine your year.”

Record-breaking raffles for DSS 2025

This year’s DSS also features Dubai’s largest summer raffles, ensuring that shoppers have even more reasons to participate:

The Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle will award nine brand-new cars.

The Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffle will distribute 30 gold bars to 30 winners.

The Visa Jewellery Programme will grant 50 winners a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers.

“These raffles are a testament to Dubai’s commitment to rewarding its community and visitors,” Feras commented. “When we say DSS offers one of the world’s most rewarding summer shopping experiences, we mean it.”

Dubai: The ultimate summer destination

As DSS 2025 unfolds, residents and visitors can expect a summer packed with exclusive offers, vibrant entertainment, family activities, and endless opportunities to win, making Dubai the ultimate summer destination for shopping and leisure.

“We invite everyone to join us this summer,” concluded Feras. “Whether you are looking for unbeatable deals, world-class entertainment, family activities, or the chance to win life-changing prizes, DSS 2025 is here to ensure that Dubai remains the best place to be this summer.”