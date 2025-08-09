Image courtesy: Dubai Media Office

With less than 100 days to go until the Dubai T100 triathlon returns to the UAE, one of the nation’s most accomplished endurance athletes, Ghani Souleymane, is set to begin a remarkable challenge: 100 consecutive 100km triathlons in 100 days, culminating in his final race at the Dubai T100 on November 16.

Starting Friday at Kite Beach, Souleymane’s effort will serve as an official Guinness World Record attempt and aims to raise funds for children affected by conflict.

Each daily triathlon will match the official T100 race format – a 2km swim, 80km bike, and 18km run – for a total of 10,000km over the 100 days.

“This challenge is about more than sport,” said Souleymane, who previously completed 30 ultramarathons in 30 days (2020) and 30 Ironmans in 30 days (2023). “It’s about showing what’s possible when you give everything and using that effort to help children who’ve lost so much.”

Dubai T100 set for November return

Backed by the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), the Dubai T100 is part of the global T100 Triathlon World Tour and has quickly become one of the sport’s fastest-growing events.

Combining elite racing with community participation and a festival atmosphere, the multi-day event will take place from November 13 to 16, set against Dubai’s skyline.

The T100 weekend is also integrated into the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual initiative encouraging residents to complete 30 minutes of activity for 30 days.

Dubai T100 schedule highlights

Thursday, November 13: Corporate Duathlon Relay, powered by Dubai Eye 103.8FM – a team-based event for the business community.

Saturday, November 15: Sprint Triathlon, a 750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run designed for newcomers; Elite T100 Pro Race will see the world’s top triathletes compete in the penultimate leg of the T100 World Tour, featuring a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run. Men race first, followed by the women’s race two hours later; and The Music Run – A 5K fun run featuring music zones and DJs. More than 6,000 runners participated in 2024.

Sunday, November 16: 100km Amateur Triathlon – Open to the public, this race follows the exact T100 course used by professionals the day before.

PTO secures Series C investment

The PTO last week announced the closing of a Series C investment round, led by SURJ Sports Investment, with participation from Sir Michael Moritz, Cordillera, and Verance Capital.

The funds are intended to support the T100’s global expansion and innovation across formats such as the Music Run and Corporate Relay.

The MENA region is expected to play a significant role in the sport’s development.

“As we scale globally, we’re more committed than ever to making triathlon accessible to everyone,” said PTO CEO Sam Renouf. “Ghani’s 100 x 100km challenge captures everything the T100 is about – elite sport that inspires community and purpose.”

Athletes look ahead to Dubai leg

As the second-to-last stop on the 2025 T100 World Tour, the Dubai T100 will again attract top global triathletes before the final showdown in Qatar. The course is centred around Meydan Racecourse, considered one of the fastest layouts on the tour.

“Last year’s Dubai T100 was unforgettable – fast, challenging, and world-class,” said Julie Derron, Swiss Olympic silver medallist and current women’s T100 Race to Qatar leader, who finished second in Dubai in 2024. “The atmosphere, the fans, and the energy in Dubai make it one of the best events of the season. I can’t wait to be back.”

With registration now open and places filling quickly, the event offers opportunities for all levels – from first-timers to pros.

Participants can register for the 100km Triathlon, Sprint Distance, Corporate Relay or The Music Run at t100triathlon.com/dubai.