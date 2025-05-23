Image credit: WAM/Website

To enhance traffic flow and achieve smoother mobility in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is undertaking a major project to develop key intersections along Hessa Street. These include intersections with Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road, covering a distance of 4.5 kilometres.

Additionally, the number of lanes on Hessa Street will be increased from two to four in each direction, boosting the street’s capacity from 8,000 to 16,000 vehicles per hour per direction. This development project supports several key areas in Dubai, with more than 63 percent of the work completed to date. Completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Bridge connecting Dubai–Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba

The RTA is also set to construct a two-lane bridge in Nad Al Sheba, spanning approximately 700 metres. The new bridge will serve residential communities in Nad Al Sheba and provide a direct connection for inbound traffic from Dubai–Al Ain Road towards Al Ain.

Designed to handle 2,600 vehicles per hour, the bridge will reduce travel time from Dubai–Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba by 83 percent—cutting the journey from six minutes to just one. The project aims to improve traffic flow for an area home to around 30,000 residents, while easing congestion at key entry and exit points throughout Nad Al Sheba.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. The project reflects RTA’s commitment to infrastructure development and to enhancing the efficiency of Dubai’s road network. It addresses the emirate’s rapid population growth and urban expansion, particularly in residential areas, while upholding the highest standards of traffic safety and seamless mobility. These goals align with the leadership’s vision to position Dubai as the best city in the world for living and mobility.