The Etihad Credit Bureau (ECB), the UAE’s federal entity for credit information and analytics, has announced a strategic partnership with DubaiNow, the Dubai government’s unified smart services platform, allowing users to access their credit report and credit score directly through the app.

The integration enables individuals to retrieve their credit data with a single click, significantly enhancing user convenience and digital accessibility.

“Etihad Credit Bureau is committed to advancing the UAE’s digital transformation agenda by fostering integration across local government platforms,” said Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, director general of Etihad Credit Bureau. “By leveraging advanced technology and seamless APIs, we’ve made it easier than ever to stay informed about your credit health through the digital channels individuals use most.”

DubaiNow offers over 300 services

DubaiNow, developed by Digital Dubai, provides over 300 integrated government and private sector services. With the latest addition, users can now view their personal credit history and rating — critical tools for managing financial health.

Matar Al Hemeiri, chief executive of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “We are pleased to announce the joining of Etihad Credit Bureau to the DubaiNow application, enabling users to easily and quickly access their credit information anytime. This step embodies Etihad Credit Bureau’s leading position and reflects its commitment to advancing the digitalisation of life in the UAE.”

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s national strategy, “We the UAE 2031”, which envisions a pioneering digital ecosystem that supports modern lifestyles and a robust digital economy.

Etihad Credit Bureau’s integration with DubaiNow follows earlier efforts such as its service linkage with TAMM Abu Dhabi, and reflects its broader vision of facilitating seamless digital access to credit services nationwide.

Both entities say the partnership will encourage informed decision-making and promote financial literacy among UAE residents, while laying the groundwork for deeper intergovernmental digital collaborations.