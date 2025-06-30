Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

In a landmark step toward the future of urban air mobility, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with US-based Joby Aviation, has successfully conducted the first test flight of an electric aerial taxi in the region. The flight, performed at a desert test site in Dubai, marks a critical milestone in the emirate’s goal of introducing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of its public transport infrastructure.

Read-Flying cars in the UAE? Trial date for electric air taxi revealed

The trial flight featured Joby Aviation’s all-electric aircraft, which is capable of vertical take-off and landing, enabling it to operate in densely populated urban areas with minimal spatial requirements. The aerial taxi is powered by electricity, generates zero operating emissions, and has been engineered to operate at significantly lower noise levels than traditional helicopters, a WAM report said.

The test flight was attended by prominent UAE officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“Dubai continues to lead the way in shaping the future of mobility, guided by the strategic vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” said Sheikh Hamdan. “This achievement reflects our commitment to placing the UAE at the forefront of transformative technologies that drive global progress. It also underscores our determination to turn breakthrough innovations into practical solutions that improve quality of life.”

Urban air travel set to transform mobility

The Joby Aerial Taxi is designed to accommodate one pilot and four passengers, with a flight range of up to 160 kilometers and a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour. The aircraft’s VTOL design uses six rotors and four battery packs, enabling it to take off and land vertically from specially designed vertiports.

The successful test was part of a series of ongoing flight evaluations intended to assess the aircraft’s performance in Dubai’s unique climate and urban conditions. The trials are an early step toward a broader commercial rollout, which is set to begin in 2026 with the inauguration of the first Aerial Taxi station near Dubai International Airport.

The ultimate goal is to offer a premium and efficient alternative to ground transportation. A trip from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah, for instance, is expected to take just 10 to 12 minutes by aerial taxi, compared to roughly 45 minutes by car.

The demonstration was attended by senior figures in Dubai’s aviation and transport sectors, including Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA); and executives from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Air Navigation Services.

Commenting on the achievement, Mattar Al Tayer said the aerial taxi’s introduction is a natural progression in the city’s embrace of smart and sustainable mobility. “The test flight reflects the leadership’s vision for a sustainable and technologically advanced public transport system,” Al Tayer said. “It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the UAE’s broader vision for sustainable development.”

Infrastructure development underway for 2026 launch

In collaboration with Shamal Holding, RTA has already begun developing the infrastructure to support aerial taxi services. This includes a dedicated vertiport, a hangar equipped with real-time flight tracking systems, and cutting-edge electric charging facilities. These installations are integral to ensuring the smooth and safe operation of eVTOL aircraft across the city.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, and Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, briefed officials on the project’s roadmap. According to the timeline, Dubai’s first commercial aerial taxi service will begin operations in 2026, with routes designed to serve key destinations and integrate with the broader public transport network.

“Dubai serves as a launchpad for a global revolution in mobility,” said Bevirt. “Flying our aircraft here represents a pivotal step toward integrating aerial taxis into the daily lives of people around the world. Our strategic partnership with RTA enables us to help shape a future where clean and quiet aviation becomes the new standard.”

Bevirt highlighted the efficiency of the aircraft, noting that it can reduce travel times dramatically while offering a quieter, safer, and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional helicopters.

He emphasized the significance of the partnership with Dubai in showcasing American aerospace innovation on a global stage. “This achievement is the result of two years of close collaboration,” he added. “It underscores Joby’s leadership in the field and reaffirms the UAE’s position as a pioneer in adopting next-generation air mobility technologies.”

Building on years of research and global testing

Joby’s readiness to initiate testing in Dubai follows more than 15 years of research and development. The company has logged over 40,000 miles of flight testing and completed numerous successful piloted transition flights. Much of the recent testing has been carried out under extreme weather conditions at Edwards Air Force Base in the U.S., ensuring that the aircraft is fully prepared for the heat and humidity of the Gulf region.

Earlier this year, Dubai’s RTA signed a multi-party agreement to bring aerial taxi services to the city. The deal includes partners such as the GCAA, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Skyports Infrastructure—a UK-based firm specializing in vertiport development. The agreement makes Dubai the first city in the world to plan a fully integrated eVTOL service with operational infrastructure tailored for urban air mobility.

According to RTA, the aerial taxi service will complement existing transportation options and promote seamless multimodal mobility across Dubai. This includes integration with the metro, buses, e-scooters, and bicycles—helping to create a cohesive and future-proof transport ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Joby Aviation intends to expand its footprint across the UAE and the wider region. The company sees Dubai as a strategic launch point for the broader Middle East and envisions aerial transport as a key part of the region’s smart city evolution.

“Dubai is a model for transportation innovation,” Bevirt said. “With a highly developed metro, a world-class road network, and now the first aerial taxi system in the region, the city is setting a global benchmark for urban mobility.”

New era of urban mobility on display

The Museum of the Future, in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has unveiled a prototype of the Joby S4 aerial taxi, marking a significant step in the city’s vision for smart, sustainable transportation.

Exhibited on the museum’s “Tomorrow, Today” floor, the aerial taxi prototype reinforces Dubai’s commitment to its Self-Driving Transport Strategy, aiming for 25% of all trips to be autonomous by 2030.

A greener way to travel

The electric aerial taxi, developed by California-based Joby Aviation, showcases zero-emissions technology that aligns with global sustainability goals. Its vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) design and advanced safety features make it a compelling alternative to traditional transport.

“We are honoured to showcase the aerial taxi model at the Museum of the Future, which underscores Dubai’s ambition and forward-thinking approach to redefining mobility,” said Khaled Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA. “Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to launch an aerial taxi project, with services expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.”

Look inside the Joby S4

The aircraft features six rotors, four battery packs, and seats for four passengers plus a pilot. It can reach speeds of up to 322 km/h and has a range of 161 km. Notably quieter than helicopters, the vehicle offers a faster and more comfortable experience.

Initial routes will connect key locations across the city, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah. A typical flight from the airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take just 12 minutes, compared to 45 minutes by car.

Smart infrastructure and vertiport development

The vertiport infrastructure, which will support around 42,000 landings annually and accommodate 170,000 passengers, will feature state-of-the-art facilities and meet international safety standards.

Vehicle operations and passenger logistics will be handled by Joby Aviation, while Skyports Infrastructure will manage the design, construction, and operations of the vertiports. RTA will oversee the integration of aerial taxis into Dubai’s broader transport network.

Royal approval for vertiport construction

In November 2024, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, officially approved construction of the city’s first aerial taxi vertiport near Dubai International Airport. He was joined by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with top executives from RTA, Joby Aviation, and Skyports.

The vertiport will cover 3,100 square metres and include zones for take-off and landing, charging stations, an apron, and parking. Air-conditioned facilities will enhance passenger comfort while adhering to stringent safety protocols.

Agreements and operational timeline

The initiative follows a 2024 agreement signed between RTA, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Skyports Infrastructure, and Joby Aviation to bring aerial mobility to the emirate.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, confirmed that operational trials are expected to begin in 2025, ahead of the commercial launch in 2026. “We plan to deliver an incredible experience for residents and visitors to Dubai,” he said at the World Governments Summit.

Dubai’s leap into the future

“The Museum of the Future has become home to the aerial taxi prototype, reflecting Dubai’s pioneering leadership in shaping the future of transportation,” said Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the museum. “Our partnership with the RTA underscores the museum’s mission to inspire groundbreaking ideas and foster a culture of innovation.”

Joby’s entry into the UAE market positions Dubai as a global leader in urban aerial mobility, with plans to expand services across the country and the wider region.