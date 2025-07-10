Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed a key traffic improvement project at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street. The upgrade adds a new lane for vehicles heading from Al Manara Street toward Sheikh Zayed Road, along with a dedicated U-turn lane for the same direction.

The enhancements are part of RTA’s broader initiative to support Dubai’s growing population and expanding urban footprint. By upgrading roads in residential areas, RTA aims to improve quality of life, enhance traffic flow, and boost resident satisfaction, a Dubai Media Office report said.

Part of 2025 Traffic Improvement Plan

The intersection upgrade falls under RTA’s 2025 Traffic Improvement Plan, which focuses on increasing network capacity, reducing congestion, and strengthening connectivity in major areas such as Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, and Al Safa. The plan aims to improve road safety and streamline travel along key corridors parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road.

Reduced waiting times

With the addition of a third lane, the intersection’s capacity has increased by 50 per cent. The upgrade has also reduced traffic waiting times by up to 30 per cent. The new U-turn lane further eases traffic flow for vehicles moving from Sheikh Zayed Road toward Al Wasl and Al Manara Streets, cutting wait times by up to 35 per cent.