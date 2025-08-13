Image credit: Dubai Media Office/Website

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is preparing for a surge in traffic as families wrap up summer vacations and students return ahead of the new school year. Between August 13 and 25, 2025, over 3.6 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB, with daily traffic averaging 280,000.

The busiest travel day is projected to be Friday, August 15, when numbers may surpass 290,000 travellers, a Dubai Media Office report said.

This uptick in movement comes on the heels of a record-setting first half of the year. Dubai welcomed 9.88 million international overnight visitors, a 6 per cent increase year-on-year, while DXB handled more than 46 million passengers, solidifying its position as the world’s busiest international airport.

To manage the influx, Dubai Airports is working closely with the oneDXB community, a coalition of airlines, government entities, and service providers, to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for all passengers.

Travel tips for hassle-free arrivals

Passengers are encouraged to use Smart Gates, especially families with children over 12, to speed up passport control. Keeping travel documents easily accessible will also help reduce wait times.

Travelers can enjoy a wide range of lounges, dining, shopping, and duty-free options while at the airport. The Dubai Metro, with direct access to Terminals 1 and 3, offers a convenient alternative to taxis, ride-sharing, or rentals.

DXB has enhanced facilities for People of Determination, including accessibility routes, discreet assistance via Sunflower Lanyards, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.