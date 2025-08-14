Image credit: Supplied photo

Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (NiFCO Dubai), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, has entered into a strategic partnership with BNW Developments, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers.

This collaboration is poised to redefine the real estate experience in Dubai, offering enhanced opportunities for both investors and end-users. By combining Nisus Finance’s expertise in capital deployment with BNW’s robust market presence and project management capabilities, the partnership aims to set new standards in property development and sales.

In line with this partnership, NiFCO Dubai recently launched the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) registered property fund. Incorporated under the laws of the DIFC and managed by Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited, the fund serves as a vehicle for strategic real estate investment. Through its DIFC special purpose vehicle, NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd, the fund acquired Esplora, a premium residential building located in District 18 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Esplora is a 120,000 square foot development comprising 143 residential apartments and three retail units spread over G+3P+16 floors. The residential mix includes 48 studios, 63 one-bedroom apartments, and 32 two-bedroom apartments, designed to cater to a diverse range of residents. The building combines modern design with practical amenities, providing a high-quality living environment in a sought-after Dubai community.

New joint venture to drive development, marketing and sales

To maximise the potential of the acquired asset, BNW Developments and NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd have established a new company, BNW NiFCO Buying and Selling Real Estate LLC. This joint venture will oversee the development, marketing, and sales of the Esplora building, blending NiFCO’s disciplined capital management with BNW’s on-the-ground market expertise.

Unlike traditional models where a developer simply sells off-plan projects, BNW plans to embed its core values into Esplora and future projects, ensuring elevated living standards and a seamless buyer experience. The partnership’s combined strengths aim to accelerate sales velocity and deliver higher returns, benefiting both investors and homeowners. This approach promises to enhance the overall quality and readiness of homes available in the mid-income segment of Dubai’s housing market.

Consumer-first model for ready, quality homes in Dubai

This partnership introduces a consumer-focused model designed to meet the growing demand for move-in-ready homes that offer immediate value and quality of life, particularly targeting middle-income families. The initiative moves away from the traditional off-plan property market, which is often marred by delays and uncertainties, to focus on completed, well-maintained residential assets.

With additional assets worth approximately $200m currently under review for acquisition, Nisus Finance and BNW Developments plan to scale this model across Dubai and the broader UAE. This effort supports a larger real estate vision valued at around $1bn. By addressing the industry’s challenge where only 45 per cent of projects are completed on time, the partnership ensures timely delivery, transparency, and robust secondary market activity.

Amit Goenka, chairman and managing director of Nisus Finance Group, noted that the collaboration is “creating an important roadmap to accelerate growth in the real estate sector by infusing capital, easing pressures on developers, and enabling faster sales and marketing.”

Meanwhile, Ankur Aggarwal, founder and chairman of BNW Developments, praised the partnership’s ability to “drive strong uptake of projects” and looks forward to expanding the model in future developments.

The collaboration notably enhances access to high-quality housing for mid-income families and provides investors with stable, income-generating properties that are ready to occupy. Combining institutional governance with local expertise, this partnership sets a new benchmark for trust, transparency, and impact-driven real estate development in the UAE.