Dubai’s real estate market is demonstrating powerful momentum in 2025, marked by high buyer intent, growing investor confidence, and evolving preferences among premium property seekers.

A series of new data-driven reports from Property Finder, MERED, and Betterhomes underscore how both local and international buyers are reshaping the city’s dynamic property landscape.

From the mass market to the luxury segment, a shared thread is clear: buyers are more informed, more intentional, and more focused on long-term value than ever before.

Majority of home seekers plan to buy soon, despite price caution

Leading real estate platform Property Finder has launched PF Market Pulse, a bi-monthly sentiment tracker capturing real-time consumer insights from over 13,000 users actively browsing property listings in the UAE.

The platform’s first two survey cycles, conducted in May and June 2025, reveal sustained buying appetite: 72 per cent of respondents in May said they plan to purchase a home within six months, with 69 per cent holding that view in June, signalling consistent demand despite broader market shifts.

However, expectations around pricing are beginning to shift. While 34 per cent of buyers in May expected prices to rise, this dipped to 30 per cent in June, with 44 per cent now anticipating a price drop, a marked increase from 37 per cent the month prior. This shift reflects growing buyer sentiment that recent price surges may be cooling.

“The results not only highlight a resilient appetite for home ownership in the UAE,” said Sevgi Gur, Chief Marketing Officer at Property Finder, “but also reflect a more informed, confident buyer that’s increasingly responsive to market signals.”

With PF Market Pulse, Property Finder aims to give stakeholders, from developers to end-users, timely access to evolving trends, bolstering its role as a thought leader and insight provider in the MENA real estate ecosystem.

Premium buyers prioritise design, flexibility, and value

Insights from the premium end of the market echo similar themes of discernment and intentionality. International developer MERED, known for its design-driven residential offerings, recently shared findings from its latest customer engagement at ICONIC Residences – Design by Pininfarina.

The report, compiled from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) engaged in the first half of 2025, paints a detailed picture of today’s premium buyer:

65 per cent prioritise privacy and exclusivity

60 per cent value architectural quality

55 per cent rank location and connectivity as key

50 per cent seek strong long-term investment potential

45 per cent demand lifestyle-driven amenities

According to MERED, one- and two-bedroom layouts remain in highest demand, particularly for their flexibility and appeal to both short-term rental investors and self-users. Ownership intent is increasingly diverse: 45 per cent buy for personal use, 30 per cent for investment, and 25 per cent choose a hybrid model.

“Today’s generation of investors is sophisticated and discerning, expecting timeless architecture, wellness integration, and a genuine sense of community,” said Michael Belton, CEO of MERED.

“At MERED, we see this as an opportunity to set a new benchmark with projects that speak to ambition, identity, and the way people want to live and invest in their future.”

Younger, tech-savvy buyers enter the market

The buyer profile is also evolving. While professionals aged 40–50 from fields like finance, law, and healthcare remain dominant, MERED reports a growing presence of younger buyers from tech, digital finance, and crypto backgrounds.

These demographic favours branded residences, smart layouts, and properties that offer mobility, functionality, and income-generating potential. Many view real estate not just as a stable asset class, but as a flexible extension of lifestyle.

In response, developers are integrating features like medical-grade air filtration, ultra-purified water systems, wellness spaces, and outdoor terraces, features that align with a desire for both luxury and quality of life.

Over 85 per cent of premium buyers ask about amenities in early conversations, indicating that community features and environmental quality are now seen as core, not complementary.

Demand remains strong across all segments

Complementing both Property Finder and MERED’s findings, April 2025 transaction data released by Betterhomes reveals that Dubai’s overall property market remains robust.

The city recorded 15,213 property sales transactions worth Dhs46.18bn in April, a 23.1 per cent month-over-month increase. This growth was fuelled primarily by off-plan sales, which made up 59 per cent of transactions, while the resale market also gained ground, rising to 41 per cent from 38 per cent the previous month.

Apartments led transaction volume, especially studios and one-bedrooms, which accounted for more than two-thirds of sales. Villas and townhouses also maintained strength, particularly among families seeking larger homes and community-centric living.

Top-performing communities included:

Apartments: Motor City, Dubai Marina, Dubai Land

Villas/Townhouses: Dubai Hills Estate, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates

“It’s not just about the big numbers; it’s about consistent demand across a wide range of communities and property types,” said Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes. “Communities like Dubai Hills Estate and Motor City are seeing real traction, which tells us people aren’t just buying for investment. They’re buying to live, to grow, and to stay.”

Rental market sees sustained interest

On the leasing side, Dubai recorded 29,423 rental transactions in April. While this figure marked a 23 per cent dip from March, tenant interest remained strong, supported by a 1.2 per cent rise in leads at Betterhomes, suggesting that while fewer contracts were finalized, overall demand has not diminished.

Rental prices continued their upward trend:

Apartments averaged Dhs140,000/year

Villas hit Dhs296,000/year

Townhouses held firm at Dhs226,800/year

Communities like Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and Dubai Land led apartment leasing activity, while Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai Hills Estate, and Jumeirah Village Triangle attracted families seeking larger spaces.

Informed, strategic buyers now drive the market

The convergence of insights from Property Finder, MERED, and Betterhomes paints a picture of a real estate landscape defined by intention, personalisation, and evolution.

Buyers are acting, not speculating: Despite shifting price expectations, most prospective buyers still plan to purchase within six months.

Design and liveability matter: Whether mass-market or luxury, buyers value design, location, and quality over flashy features.

Investment remains key: Even in lifestyle-led segments, the potential for capital appreciation is a driving force.

The market is maturing: From wellness integration to branded residences, Dubai’s developers are meeting buyer expectations with increasingly sophisticated offerings.

As Dubai cements its global status as a hub for real estate innovation, investment, and lifestyle, these insights serve as both a mirror of current sentiment and a guidepost for what’s next.

