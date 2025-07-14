Image credit: WAM/Website

In line with directives from Dubai’s leadership to enhance road infrastructure and public transport in support of urban development, population growth, and quality of life, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for the Al Mustaqbal Street Development Project.

The Dhs633m project extends from the intersection with Za’abeel Palace Street to Financial Centre Street. Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve traffic flow, cut travel times, and enhance access to key business and residential districts in central Dubai, a WAM report said.

The development includes the construction of 1,700 metres of bridges and tunnels, and the widening of Al Mustaqbal Street from three to four lanes in each direction. These upgrades will increase the road’s capacity by 33 per cent, from 6,600 to 8,800 vehicles per hour in both directions, and reduce average travel time from 13 minutes to 6 minutes.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated that the project is part of a broader plan that includes the ongoing development of the Trade Centre Roundabout. “Construction began in the last quarter of last year and aims to support several key commercial, residential, and development zones,” he said.

Serving key hubs: DWTC, DIFC, Downtown and beyond

Al Tayer emphasised the strategic importance of the project for several landmark areas. “The Al Mustaqbal Street Development will serve the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), which has hosted major exhibitions like GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, Gulfood, and the Transport Exhibition for over four decades.”

He added that the project will also improve access to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading hub for the financial sector in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The upgrades are expected to benefit nearly half a million residents and visitors, and enhance connectivity to prominent districts such as Za’abeel, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay.

Key infrastructure components include:

Three new tunnels , totaling 1,200 metres, at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street: A three-lane tunnel toward Deira (4,500 vehicles/hour) A two-lane bidirectional tunnel between Deira and Jebel Ali (3,000 vehicles/hour) A single-lane tunnel serving the One Central development (1,500 vehicles/hour)

, totaling 1,200 metres, at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre Street: A 450-metre two-lane bridge for traffic from DWTC to Za’abeel Palace Street

for traffic from DWTC to Za’abeel Palace Street Widening of Al Mustaqbal Street over a 3.5-kilometre stretch to four lanes in each direction

Additional upgrades will include the construction of free-flowing ramps to improve traffic at intersections with Exhibition Street and Trade Centre Street, as well as a pedestrian bridge over Al Sukook Street and upgrades to existing junctions along the corridor.

Creating safer, more connected urban spaces

Beyond vehicle traffic improvements, the project also introduces enhancements to the urban environment. These include upgraded pedestrian walkways, a dedicated cycling track, and decorative lighting—all aimed at promoting safety, accessibility, and visual appeal. The plan also features new public spaces designed to foster community engagement and support vibrant, inclusive urban living.

Al Tayer noted that the development integrates with a larger master plan that includes the full reconstruction of the Trade Centre Roundabout—one of Dubai’s most critical intersections.

“This junction connects Sheikh Zayed Road with five key arterial roads: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Road, 2nd December Street, Za’abeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street,” he explained.

The roundabout upgrade will include:

Five new bridges totaling 5,000 metres

Conversion of the existing roundabout into a surface-level intersection to improve traffic between Sheikh Zayed Road and 2nd December Street, and between Al Mustaqbal Street and Sheikh Zayed Road (southbound)

A second-level bridge for free-flowing traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street

These changes aim to improve connectivity for key destinations including DWTC, DIFC, and the wider Deira area.

Part of a broader network expansion

The Al Mustaqbal Street and Trade Centre projects are being developed in tandem with several other major road infrastructure initiatives. In Q4 of 2024, the RTA also launched the Oud Metha and Al Asayel Streets Development Project, which involves upgrading four key intersections through the construction of bridges totaling 4,300 metres and 14 kilometres of roadway.

This parallel development is designed to serve residential and commercial zones where the population is projected to exceed 420,000 by 2030. It is expected to reduce average travel time by 50 per cent, from 20 minutes to just 10 minutes.

In addition, the RTA recently completed phases of the Al Khail Road Development Project, which included 3,300 metres of new bridges and the widening of lanes across 6,820 metres. Spanning seven locations, the project has cut travel times by 30 per cent and boosted capacity by nearly 19,600 vehicles per hour.

Together, these interconnected projects reflect Dubai’s broader commitment to building a smart, efficient, and future-ready transport network capable of meeting the city’s ambitious urban growth and mobility goals.