Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi in collaboration with e&, covering 21 public bus stations and 22 marine transport stations. The initiative aims to enhance the commuter experience by allowing public transport users to stay connected via smartphones, tablets, and laptops while on the move, a WAM report said.

This project is part of RTA’s broader efforts to drive digital transformation across all its services, serving diverse segments of society in line with the UAE’s national vision. It also reflects the RTA’s commitment to making daily commutes more enjoyable and convenient—supporting Dubai’s goal of becoming the world’s smartest and happiest city.

The Wi-Fi service will be continuously assessed for expansion and improvement, in collaboration with e&, to ensure high-quality connectivity for passengers across the emirate’s public transportation network.

RTA enhances seasonal marine transport network with data-driven flexibility

In May 2025, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also enhanced its Seasonal Network initiative for marine transport services by adopting advanced, flexible scientific and technological methodologies. This move reflects the RTA’s corporate agility and its ability to adapt to the distinct operational dynamics of seasonal service periods. It also enables responsive adjustments to fluctuations in demand during public holidays, festive seasons, and major events in the emirate.

The study supporting the development of the seasonal marine transport network involved the creation of internal algorithms designed to analyze and process big data from diverse sources. These algorithms support the development of a flexible operational plan for the network and are scalable for future data analysis in the sector. The model is intended for seasonal application, with each season evaluated independently. Throughout its development, special consideration was given to maintaining customer satisfaction while enhancing occupancy rates of marine transport modes and optimizing operational efficiency.