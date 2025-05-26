Phil Robertson, the bearded patriarch of A&E Network’s “Duck Dynasty,” has died, his family announced Sunday.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, wife of Willie Robertson, posted on Facebook. He was 79.

The family had announced in December that he was battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Korie Robertson thanked supporters for “the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life.”

The family will have a private funeral service, but a public celebration of his life is planned later, the post said.

The founder of Duck Commander duck calls in West Monroe, Louisiana, Robertson had moved into producing and writing numerous television shows that celebrated country living and people and featured his colorful family. In addition to “Duck Dynasty,” the series included “In the Woods with Phil” (2017), and “Duck Commander” (2009), according to IMDB.