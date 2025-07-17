WASHINGTON — A week after being named NASA’s new acting administrator, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy appears to be just getting started on that job while continuing to lead the Transportation Department.
To continue reading this article:
Register now and get
3 free articles every month.
You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time.
Get unlimited access to
SpaceNews.com now.
Use code SNLAUNCH for 30% off your first payment.
Subscriptions renew automatically at full price. Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. Only one discount code valid per subscription.
See all subscription options