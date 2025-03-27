NEWARK, N.J. — Duke’s Maliq Brown, out since the ACC tournament with a shoulder injury, is a “maybe” for the Blue Devils’ Sweet 16 game against Arizona on Thursday.

Coach Jon Scheyer said Wednesday “there’s a chance he could be available tomorrow night,” calling Brown a game-time decision for the East Regional semifinal.

Brown hasn’t played in two weeks since he left the first half of Duke’s ACC tournament quarterfinal game against Georgia Tech. He also missed games this season with toe and knee injuries.

Brown averaged 2.7 points and 4.1 rebounds this season for top-seeded Duke. The 6-foot-9 junior forward has defensive value going far beyond his modest stats because of his ability to move his feet, switch screens, defend multiple positions and use his length to create deflections.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.