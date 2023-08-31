Dundee-Crown High School, located in Chicago’s northwest suburbs, was locked down for hours recently following a ‘swatting’ hoax.

On Wednesday 30 August, Dundee-Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois, was placed under a lockdown status following a fake 911 call about a shooting. According to Carpentersville Police Chief Todd Shaver, police received a call around 9 a.m. on Wednesday from someone threatening to start shooting at the school.

Police vehicles with overhead strobe lights at a crime scene (via Getty)

Dundee-Crown High School locked down for hours after fake 911 call

“Upon receiving the phone call, the school contacted law enforcement and placed the school in lockdown,” an alert from the school’s website stated.

The call reportedly prompted a mutual aid response involving dozens of police from neighboring communities aiding in a room-to-room search of the school and evacuation of students.

However, school officials said that after a thorough investigation, it was determined that the threat was unsubstantiated, and that students and staff were never in danger.

Students were reportedly visibly shaken but left classes, and were then sent home with nobody injured.

“I saw people crying and running. It was scary, man,” one student reportedly said.

The lockdown was lifted just after 12 p.m on Wednesday.

USA, Washington State, Bellevue, Interlake High School (via Getty)

What is swatting?

According to Education Week, swatting is “a term that refers to filing a false report with the aim of stoking chaos and proving a large law enforcement response.” These false reports often include threats of violence that require an immediate emergency response.

“Unfortunately, swatting has impacted many school districts in Illinois and nationwide. Swatting is illegal. It strains valuable law enforcement resources. It creates unnecessary panic within communities. And, it has significant consequences for the responsible parties,” the district said.

Superintendent releases statement after incident at Dundee-Crown

Community Unit District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin issued a letter to the families of those affected by the incident.

“District 300 takes these incidents seriously and is working closely with law enforcement to identify the responsible party,” she said.

“While today’s threat was an unsubstantiated report, we understand and acknowledge the stress this type of situation can cause our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is our students’ and staff’s safety and well-being. We take all reports of potential threats seriously and are making every effort to create an environment where students and staff feel safe.”

“I would also ask all parents to discuss the seriousness of swatting with your children.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement: “We are aware of the situation at Dundee-Crown High School. Until we are presented with an investigation to review for possible charges, there is nothing we can say other than we are grateful that everyone apparently is safe.”