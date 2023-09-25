There were also defeats for Lochore Welfare, and Lochgelly Albert, in another bleak day for the local East of Scotland clubs.

Dundonald Bluebell 2

Kilwinning Rangers 3

AFTER 25 minutes the ‘Bell looked to be on their way to the second round of the Scottish Cup but they conceded a couple of avoidable goals and it let Kilwinning back into the tie.

Dundonald started the game well and they took the lead very early on with a fine Barry Sibanda header, from a corner.

Rangers were struggling to defend set pieces and soon after another corner for the ‘Bell saw Calum Smith head home number two.

There could have been more for the home side, but Rangers survived and in the 35th minute they pulled one back with a low shot which crept into the net.

Then five minutes from the break some poor marking by the home side at a corner saw Kilwinning level the tie.

More poor defensive work from the ‘Bell saw Kilwinning take the lead two minutes into the second-half, from another set piece.

Thereafter the Bluebell attacked strongly but just could not fashion out a goal and the Rangers completed an amazing comeback, to make round two.

‘Bell boss, Stephen Husband, was frustrated by the way his team lost their lead: “We started the game excellently and scored two good goals but paid for some poor defending at set plays.

“To mark poorly only two minutes into the second period was disappointing and we just couldn’t get the equaliser late on in the game.”

Fauldhouse United 1

Lochore Welfare 0

MISSED chances saw the Welfare lose this East of Scotland Qualifying Cup third round tie to Third Division United.

Fauldhouse are always tricky opponents on their own ground, but the Welfare started the game well enough and had a few chances.

The Lochore defence worked hard to keep the home attack at bay and at the interval there was no scoring, but the openings were there for Lochore to have been ahead.

Lochore had the better of possession but clearcut chances were not that prevalent, and in 69 minutes United got the opener when the visiting defence got caught out when the ball was fired into their box, and Calum Murray put through his own goal under pressure.

Lochore had chances to level the game but the finishing touch was missing on the day.

Manager James Adam was disappointed at his side not hitting the target: “We had a lot of possession and the openings were there to win the match, without doubt.”

West Calder United 3

Lochgelly Albert 1

THE Berts fought back strongly in this East of Scotland Third Division game, after paying for defending poorly for a ten minute spell.

Neither side created much in the opening quarter of an hour, but Lochgelly’s defensive frailties struck in 17 minutes when a high ball was not properly dealt with.

Two minutes later they lost another avoidable goal, and then seconds later they were three down.

The game changed, however, with the Berts taking over and dominating possession against the second top team in the table, and Kieran Annandale showed a fine piece of individualism by working his way into the West Calder box and firing the ball into the net.

Soon after Annandale went close again, and then Scott Russell was twice denied by the home ‘keeper.

But Lochgelly were 3-1 down at the break, although they started the second period well, as West Calder battled to hold on to their lead.

Martin Woods hit the home bar with a fierce shot and Russell again saw the home ’keeper defy him and despite a lot of pressure, a key second goal would not come for Lochgelly and they stay bottom of the table.

Berts committee man, Derek Patrick, felt the team deserved more out of the match: “West Calder have started the season well but we had a crazy five minute spell which again saw us defend poorly and it cost us a result.

“We should have scored more though, after creating a lot of chances, but confidence levels are a little fragile just now and getting in front in a game could make a whole lot of difference.”

Fixtures: Friday – Lothian Thistle/Hutchie Vale v Crossgates Primrose (7.45pm). Saturday – Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Broxburn Athletic (2.30pm), Dundonald Bluebell v Sauchie (2.30pm).

East of Scotland First Division – Lochore Welfare v Dunipace (2.30pm). Third Division – Hawick Royal Albert v Lochgelly Albert (2.30pm).