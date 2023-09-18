Meanwhile Lochgelly Albert are still searching for their first win of the season after a disappointing league defeat at Pumpherston.

Bellshill Athletic 3

Dundonald Bluebell 7

A FIRST-HALF goal fest saw the ‘Bell book their spot in round three of the East of Scotland Challenge Cup, in Lanarkshire.

Bellshill found themselves chasing shadows in the first 45 minutes, with Dundonald carving out chance after chance.

Visiting striker, Daryl Healy, hit a hat-trick with some sharp finishing, and attacking midfielder, Lewis McKenzie, added a fourth while Scott Durie and Regan Lumsden also scored, then Lumsden missed a penalty.

Athletic pulled one back but were being torn apart by the Bluebell’s good play.

The second period was a lot less frenetic and Bellshill scored two more, but the Bluebell collected another from McKenzie to complete an impressive performance from the Moorsiders.

Manager Stephen Husband was very happy with his team’s work: “We were very dominant in the first period and scored some great goals.

“Inevitably the second-half lacked the same impetus, but it was a good performance before our Scottish Cup first round tie with Kilwinning Rangers coming up this weekend at Moorside.”

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 1

Cumbernauld Colts 2

THE Haws were under new manager, Alan Moody, for the first time, in this difficult East of Scotland Challenge Cup second round tie and had to work very hard against the Lowland League mid-table side.

But Hill of Beath posed the Colts plenty of issues, especially in the second period, and really at worst should have taken the tie to extra-time.

Colts took the lead in 22 minutes, when a cross from the left deceived the home defence and the ball was fired home from only six yards out, but the Haws were playing some good stuff and creating some good chances, and levelled five minutes later when young Jordan Tosh latched onto a long pass and cleverly lobbed the ‘keeper from just outside the box.

Both sides had openings after this, then on the stroke of half-time Colts went ahead after a fierce cross hit the shoulder of a home player in the penalty area and the resultant penalty was converted, but a very poor tackle on Jake Mitchell in time added on saw Colts reduced to ten men.

The second period saw the Haws have chances to get level, the best one falling to Tosh, who latched on to a diagonal cross but missed his kick only six yards out.

As the game went into the closing stages Hill of Beath put real pressure on Cumbernauld but they managed to hold on, with some good fortune preserving their advantage.

Haws chairman, Dave Baillie, is pleased have secured Alan Moody as manager at Keirs Park, and was encouraged by Saturday’s display: “Our experienced committee men, Kevin Fotheringham and Darrin Wright, worked hard at persuading Alan to join us and we are looking forward to seeing the progress that will be made.

“We had the chances to take the tie to extra-time, and over the 90 minutes posed considerable problems for the Lowland League side.”

Pumpherston 1

Lochgelly Albert 0

THIS was a disappointing Berts performance which has left them locked to the bottom position in the table.

Pumphy have been having a difficult time in the Third Division, and they struggled to create chances against Lochgelly.

However, the visitors also found carving out openings very difficult, although Scott Russell went close before the break.

No goals at the interval and it looked like the game could end that way as neither side really threatened, but in 71 minutes Pumpherston went ahead when the Albert defence failed to clear a high ball pumped into their box, and the home side netted.

Things got worse for Lochgelly when Innes Marr was sent-off for a second yellow, then Calum Bennell followed him when he also received a second yellow card.

The nine men fought on but just could not fashion out a point and it left Albert committee man, Derek Patrick, very disappointed: “It was a poor game and after performing well against some of the better sides in the division, we were hopeful of getting something against one of the poorer teams in the table but it was not to be.”

Saturday’s fixtures: Scottish Cup First Round – Dundonald Bluebell v Kilwinning Rangers (3pm). East of Scotland Qualifying Cup Third Round – Fauldhouse United v Lochore Welfare (2.30pm).

East of Scotland Third Division – West Calder United v Lochgelly United (2.30pm).