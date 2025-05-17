Blood is Thicker Than Water- But Sometimes, It Is Water

If you assumed Arrakis was a dry, sandy wasteland, think again. The new Dune: Awakening beta confirmed the desert planet is actually filled with, blood. In one weekend, players harvested a whopping 8,715,331 liters of blood from their foes and the occasional unfortunate desert critter- enough to fill three Olympic-sized swimming pools, though you’d have a queasy stomach to go for a swim in these specific pools.

All the bloodshed? In the unforgiving universe of Dune: Awakening, water equals life, but it’s just as hard to come by. Throughout the game, the only consistent source of hydration is the blood of defeated enemies. Players used tools such as the Medium Blood Extractor to drain essential fluids from defeated foes for later purification at their bases to produce potable water. Throughout the beta, players collectively purified and drank 151,749 liters of water- which, for Arrakis, is merely a drop in the (blood-filled) bucket.

Death by Sandworm, Sun, and Sandstorm

Arrakis is not for the timid. During the beta weekend:

– 107,959 players were devoured by sandworms (Shai-Hulud’s digestive system had a busy weekend).

– 65,000 “withered away in the sun”- a poetic way to say they died of dehydration.

– Over 10,000 perished in the planet’s brutal sandstorms.

Live Events



And if you’re feeling guilty about all those desert mice, you’re not alone. The devs themselves expressed mock horror at the near-hundred “muad’dib” (kangaroo mice) slain for their precious fluids, asking, “How could you?”

Tools, Tactics, and a Pinch of Fremen Resourcefulness

Not only did players die-they fought back. Almost 10 million scavengers were sent, 1.7 million turrets were deployed, and 2.6 million “swordmaster knee charges” executed in the pursuit of staying alive. The shigawire claw (i.e., desert grappling hook) was utilized 8.4 million times, and swinging across sand dunes is as bad as it sounds.

The Unconventional Takeaway

Whereas Herbert’s Fremen famously stockpile enormous underground reservoirs, beta players were stuck with what they could wring from the battlefield-plain and simple. It says something about Funcom’s dedication to survival realism (and humor) that your first booze on Arrakis may be provided by a defeated enemy.

As the full launch approaches, one thing is certain: in Dune: Awakening, every last drop matters-even if it is a bit. unorthodox.