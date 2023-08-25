



Dune: Part Two has been delayed to March 15th, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, and it’s just one of a few big shifts in Warner Bros.’ movie slate. The films are moving around amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood that have affected production and promotion on many films and TV shows.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a new date, too, moving from March 15th to April 12th. The upcoming Lord of the Rings anime, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, is shifting from April 12th to December 13th.

Dune: Part Two had been scheduled to release on November 3rd. It adds a few fresh faces to the cast, including Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken.





