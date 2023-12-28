Actor Vikram Kochhar, who recently appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, spoke about how different the experience was as compared to working with Akshay Kumar on the film Kesari. In Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Vikram played the character Balinder ‘Buggu’ Lakhanpal, who is a part of the core group of friends of Shah Rukh’s character Hardy.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Commitment Is Unparalleled

In an interview with Home Bollywud, Vikram praised Shah Rukh dedication to his projects, and said that he is completely devoted to his scripts and loves rehearsing scenes until he knows them like the back of his hand. As an actor, he said, it was more fulfilling to work on Dunki. Asked to highlight the differences between the two sets, and to confirm if the reports about Akshay preferring to work early in the morning are true, he said, “Discipline is something that is maintained on every set, and entire teams of people are responsible to maintain the discipline. There isn’t much of a different in terms of working style. They give their shots when they have to, they give cues when they have to. Yes, it’s true that Shah Rukh gives his own cues. It’s not like that with Akshay sir. Sometimes he gives cues himself, but other time his double fills in.”

In past too, there have been rumours that Akshay finishes his films fast though he is very discipline. His frequent releases and multiple shoots affected the stardom and that is why Akshay Kumar has taken break from multiple releases. His next release will be Bade Miyan Chote Miyan next year on Eid.

Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grossers back to back at box office in single year. He himself has broken all records of his previous release Pathaan in matter of 7 months with Jawan! Now even Dunki is poised to cross 700 crore worldwide gross.

