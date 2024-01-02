Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered third mega hit of the year with his film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Film released on 21st December all over.

Dunki is a comedy-drama film that marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for his blockbuster films like Munna Bhai series, PK, 3 Idiots and Sanju. The film also stars Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film is co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki Crossed 400 Cr Worldwide And 199 Cr Nett India

Film has extended 1st week 8 day total of 160.23 cr nett. Film has crossed 323 cr worldwide gross with $16.48 million overseas number in extended 1st week in 8 days. Despite clash and genre limit, SRK’s Dunki held solid on 2nd Friday with 8.10 cr nett. Film grew on 2nd Saturday and collected 9.92 cr nett. Film jumped again on 2nd Sunday and collected 11.25 cr nett. With new year advantage, film managed to cross 9.75 cr nett.

Film crossed 199.50 cr nett in 12 days and it will cross 215 cr nett by end of 2nd week. Film has crossed 400 crore worldwide gross today. Film is heading for ‘super hit’ tag due to moderate budget and such a business despite ‘drama’ genre.

Dunki Beats Dilwale To Become 3rd Highest Worldwide Grosser For SRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki has crossed 400 crore worldwide yesterday on day 12 of its run. This film has surpassed 394 crore worldwide gross of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale and thus now it’s only behind Jawan, Pathaan and Chennai Express, all three highest grossing Hindi films of respective time.

1. Jawan: 1156 crore

2. Pathaan: 1050 crore

3. Chennai Express: 424 crore

4. Dunki: 401 crore (12 days & still running)

5. Diwale: 384 crore

Dunki will cross Chennai Express too in next weekend and will end up as third highest grosser for SRK, all top 3 grossers of actor released in 2023.

Jawan-Pathaan-Dunki-are-highest-grosser-of-2023

About Dunki

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki released on the big screens on December 21.

