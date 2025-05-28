



Nowadays, there seem to be fewer uniquely creative ideas, especially in the food industry.

Since their inception, every fast-food chain, from Starbucks to McDonald’s, has tried to outdo competitors by creating innovative menu items and products that set them apart.

Now many chains have also begun to take ideas from one another, leading some to cross the fine line between innovation and imitation.

Recently, beverages have become a top focus in the food industry, leading them to bank on this trend by investing time and resources in developing unique beverages that often overlap with each other.

In just the last few weeks, McDonald’s (MCD) launched a housemade lemonade, which Chick-fil-A has offered for years, and Wendy’s (WEN) introduced its Frosty Swirls and Fusions, which could be compared to Dairy Queen’s Blizzard and McDonald’s McFlurry.

Dunkin’ to launch part two of its summer menu 2025. Image source: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Dunkin’s summer beverage menu revealed

This week, the second part of Dunkin’s Summer 2025 menu was leaked, surprising fans with many unexpected new and returning menu additions set to drop beginning June 25 and remain available at all participating locations nationwide until August 19, as reported by @markie_devo on Instagram.

As the post claims, Dunkin’ is returning two drinks to its Energy Mixology lineup: the Cherry Berry Twist and the Peach Cherry Twist.

The coffee chain is also introducing a new Refresher, the Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher, made with oatmilk and topped with sweet cold foam. Although it might be new to Dunkin’s menu, Starbucks fans would say it’s very similar to the coffee chain’s Dragonfruit Drink, and the same goes for its entire lineup of Refreshers.

To make this summer a bit cooler, Dunkin’ is returning its Melted Ice Cream Frozen Coffees with a lineup that will include the Cookie Dough Frozen Coffee, Mint Chocolate Chip Frozen Coffee, and Butter Pecan Frozen Coffee.

For all the matcha lovers out there, Dunkin’ will also begin implementing a new process for crafting its Iced Matcha Lattes, which Devo claims will include the Island Oasis or Vitamix.

Although this may not be a new menu item, Dunkin’s change coincidentally follows Starbucks’s recent replacement of its sweetened matcha with a new, unsweetened version in response to consumer feedback and demand.

Dunkin’s loyalty members get exclusive drops and more teasers

Loyalty is everything to many fast-food chains, so Dunkin’ is dropping new in-app exclusive beverages to make its members feel extra special this summer. These include the Mint Chocolate Chip Signature Latte and Cookie Dough Cold Foam Iced Coffee.

As if all those beverages weren’t enough, Dunkin’ is also launching two new refreshers: the Blueberry Breeze Dunkin’ Refresher and the Golden Hour Refresher. These are speculated to become available from July 23 to Aug 19, according to Devo.

