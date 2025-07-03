The efforts of Plastic Free July remind us that the Earth is drowning in plastic. Ecosystems around the world are choking on a seemingly never ending tide of plastic that is made from fossil fuels, which is contributing to the rapid acceleration of climate change. This month everyone is encouraged to do their piece, to live plastic free and imagine what that might look like for our future. It brings a sliver of hope, but although the intent is positive, consumers shouldn’t have to bear full responsibility for plastic pollution. Individual sacrifices – particularly temporary ones – won’t make a significant difference.

Sofía Gómez, Influencer and Freediver in Colombia. © Diana Rey Melo / Greenpeace

The invasive reach of microplastics is undeniable -They touch every corner of the globe. There are increasing human health risks from microplastics and treasured wildlife are dying from ingestion or entanglement. Plastic is in the deepest parts of our oceans, on top of the highest mountain peaks and even in rainwater falling from the sky. We know that current strategies, such as recycling systems and deviously sending plastic offshore are failing to tackle the enormity of this problem. No matter that individuals try to do their part by altering consumer and lifestyle habits, the large-scale efforts to stem this tide haven’t worked. However, there is more hope on the horizon than just one month free of plastics.

Plastic found in the Sargasso Sea. © Deirdre Leowinata / Greenpeace

The Global Plastics Treaty is an international initiative under negotiation by the United Nations Environment Programme. It is a groundbreaking international effort aimed at addressing the full lifecycle of plastics and develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. The Global Plastics Treaty represents a collective commitment to combat plastic pollution and its associated harm and provide a path to a cleaner future. The term full life cycle captures everything from the extraction of raw materials; design and production; packaging and distribution; use and maintenance; and recycling, reuse, recovery or final disposal. Rather than simply banning plastics outright, the aim of the Treaty is to work with both developed and developing countries to ensure effective, equitable solutions.

Negotiating the Future of Plastics

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee was established to develop the Global Plastics Treaty and has held several sessions since 2022. Members include Member States of the United Nations, specialised agencies and some regional economic organisations.

At the last round of negotiations (INC-5), which was held in Busan, South Korea in November 2024, a final agreement wasn’t reached. A proposed treaty was rejected for being too weak (yay!) and this extended the negotiations into 2025.

Over 100 countries have pushed for a stronger treaty to reduce plastic production, ban toxic chemicals, and finance implementation efforts. However, the fossil fuel industry was out in force, with a record number of 220 fossil fuel and chemical industry lobbyists present at the INC-5 negotiations.

Product picture of microbeads/microplastics which were found in cosmetic products from Germany and filtered out. © Fred Dott / Greenpeace

The Fossil Fuel Connection

The plastics crisis is deeply tied to the fossil fuel industry – 99% of plastics are made from fossil fuel based petrochemicals. Globally, plastic production and waste management generates 1.8 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year – that’s more than the aviation and shipping industries combined.

As the global energy landscape shifts away from fossil fuels, major oil and gas companies are increasing their investments to continue to extract fossil fuels for profit. The International Energy Agency reports that plastics are driving an increase in global oil consumption, with production expected to double or triple by 2050 to make up nearly half of the growth in oil demand.

The world needs a strong and ambitious Global Plastics Treaty. At Greenpeace we are determined that decision makers are not bullied by a handful of oil-producing countries working with the fossil fuel industry to undermine the negotiations.

The Road Ahead for the Global Plastics Treaty

The Global Plastic Treaty could be the key to stemming the tide of plastic that is engulfing the earth. The next phase of negotiations, INC-5.2, will take place from August 5 to 14, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland.

This session aims to resolve key outstanding issues. Based on previous negotiations, the most pressing issues that need to be resolved at INC-5.2 are:

The extent to which the treaty enforces bans on certain plastic products and chemicals

Whether the Treaty cuts global plastic production

How the implementation of the Treaty will be financed

How the Conference of the Parties (COP) for the Treaty will make decisions

Delegates will meet for regional consultations before the official start, and the outcome of these talks is what will determine whether a treaty is finalised or further negotiations are needed.

Clear divisions have emerged among countries regarding their stance on the Treaty. This can be broadly broken down into:

Higher ambition countries- Who support a target to reduce plastic production and use of certain problematic plastics, the inclusion of a human rights based approach, and reducing/ending the inclusion of toxic chemicals in plastics.

Lower ambition countries – Who tend to focus only on addressing marine litter and waste management – ignoring the broader impacts of plastic production. They are pushing for the treaty to be centered on National Action Plans rather than globally binding agreements.

Global Plastics Treaty Projection in Punta del Este, Uruguay. © Greenpeace / Manuela Lourenço

Where does Australia Stand on a Plastics Treaty?

Australia has long been fighting this plastic foe, and has shown strong support for a Global Plastics Treaty. In his address to the United Nations Ocean Conference in June, Environment Minister Murray Watt reiterated that “plastic pollution is another major challenge facing our planet and the ocean and we’re committed to the global fight to save it.”

He insisted that Australia recognised that “a strong global response through the plastic pollution treaty negotiations is urgently required to stem the flow of plastics into our ocean and ensure a sustainable ocean economy.”

He used the opportunity to call on all negotiators to come together in Geneva, this August, and “agree the text for an effective global treaty covering the full life cycle of plastic that the planet and people are calling for.”

However, all eyes will be on this next round of negotiations, and Greenpeace are committed to keeping the government accountable when it comes to real effort on plastics.

The Path to Plastic Free

There are a few different ways INC-5.2 could play out. Possibilities include pushing through a strong treaty by majority vote if consensus can’t be reached, setting up a broader framework treaty with detailed protocols to come later, adding another round of talks (INC-5.3), or even seeing a group of willing countries move ahead with their own deal outside the UN process.

With global pressure building and the gap between high and low ambition countries becoming more obvious, INC-5.2 might be our best shot at securing a solution to the global plastic crisis.

A lot is riding on the upcoming talks in Geneva. A strong Global Plastics Treaty has a huge potential to put the world on a path towards a plastic-free future, but it will be up to us to make sure that it delivers on its promises. Countries must continue to hold the line and courageously support a treaty that will help save humanity from the scourge of plastics.

Puffins on Shiant Isles in Scotland. © Will Rose / Greenpeace

Greenpeace is calling for a Global Plastics Treaty that cuts plastic production by at least 75% by 2040 to align with the 1.5 degrees climate target and protect our health, our communities and nature, based on the best available science. For more information and to get involved, visit Greenpeace’s Global Plastics Treaty campaign.

This Plastic Free July, as you happily swap out your takeaway coffee cups, devotedly re-use your tote bags and opt for loose vegetables instead of those encased in plastic, take a moment to consider that one day this guilt free eco lifestyle might be the new normal. With a strong Global Plastics Treaty there is potential for solutions to turn off the plastic tap, reduce fossil fuels and protect the health of the environment and of humanity.