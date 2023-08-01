CHELSEA are in prime contention to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

That’s according to the latest odds supplied by Betfair, which have the Blues as odds-on favourites to land the big Serbian striker.

That’s because the latest reports from Italy suggest Juve are willing to use Vlahovic in a swap deal so they could sign Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A side were waiting for PSG to finalise negotiations with 23-year-old Vlahovic, with the Parisians reportedly close to wrapping up a deal.

Juventus were then set to use those funds to launch a new bid for Lukaku, who has been frozen out at Stamford Bridge in pre-season.

However PSG are chasing new options and have left the door open for Chelsea to sign him, with reports suggesting a cash deal as much as £38million PLUS Lukaku could see Pochettino land Vlahovic.

Juventus signed Vlahovic from Serie A rivals Fiorentina for £58million, plus a further £8m in add-ons in January 2022.

He’s gone on to score 23 goals and provided six assists in 63 appearances.

The Serbia international is contracted until June 2026 but now looks likely to leave, and it’s thought Vlahovic is unhappy with manager Massimiliano Allegri and his defensive approach.

Added to that Juventus’ recent exclusion from European football this season due to financial breaches – and 20 million euro fine – and it seems the perfect combination for Vlahovic to want a way out.

Juventus’ difficulties could be Chelsea’s gain and they lead the race at 17/20 with Betfair.

Bayern Munich are next at 3/1 and could move if failing to land Harry Kane, and they’re the same price as recent pursuers PSG.

Real Madrid are next at 12/1 with Manchester United – hoping to wrap up big-money striker Rasmus Højlund shortly – at 14/1.

Arsenal and Barcelona are amongst a host of clubs at 16/1.

