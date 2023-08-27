Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

Lap 6/72: Verstappen passes Gasly after almost making contact. That’s the aggressive Max we fell in love with. Zhou in second is further ahead in the pack than he’s ever been. Leclerc leads his Ferrari teammate in 6th. There’s a penalty for debutant Lawson.

Lap 5/72: The track is starting to dry. Here’s what the top 10 looks like: Perez

Zhou

Gasly

Verstappen

Leclerc

Alonso

Sainz

Tsunoda

Magnussen

Ocon

Lap 4/72: The rain has stopped. Still a very wet track. Zhou into second. Perez leads. Verstappen right behind Gasly for the battle for third. Perez going in early has paid off. He’s 14 seconds up the road.

Lap 3/72: Perez up to fifth, now third, he’s on the right tyres. Norris goes wide and Perez is second. He then breezes past Russell into first. Those intermediate tyres have given him 15 seconds over one lap. Verstappen and Alonso on the intermediates as well but a lap behind. Leclerc goes into the gravel on the intermediates. Zhou into third. It’s madness out there.

Lap 2/72: Bottas is up to 9th after starting 19th. Magnussen pits. So does Verstappen and Alonso. Russell and Norris are battling for the lead. They’ve both gambled staying out.

Lap 1/72: It starts to pour with rain! Perez pits, so does Leclerc but the Ferraris weren’t ready for him. What a shambles. There were no tyres ready. Alonso up to second. It’s bucketing down.

Verstappen safely through the first corner The lights go out and away they go. The champion is clear, as is Norris behind him. verstappen already has a lead established. Alonso makes a move past Russell and Albon into fifth.

They’re all round the warm-up lap. No rain just yet. Just about ready to go…

In case you had any doubts about today’s result, Verstappen has converted all 11 of his previous poles into victories. The man is unstoppable. But looks like imminent rain. Five minutes apparently. Could that have any impact on the winning machine? Not long to go.

If Verstappen wins today he’ll equal another F1 record. It’d be his ninth consecutive win, matching the current record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. He’s already the youngest driver to win a race – which he achieved as an 18-year-old at the 2016 Spanish GP – and is fifth on the all-time race-winner’s charts with 45. Once he goes on to win this season’s title he’ll have four championships in a row, putting him level with Vettel and the great Juan Manuel Fangio.

As the national anthem rings out, dark clouds begin to form. Rain is expected at some point, more towards the front of the race, which could make things interesting.

George Russell from third has conceded that he doesn’t have the pace to compete with Verstappen. “He’s in a bit of a league of his own at the moment. But I’m confident Lando and I can have a good fight.”

Liam Dawson, the 21-year-old Kiwi, who replaced Riccardio for the weekend, is speaking on Sky’s coverage. He’s never driven the car on high fuel. But he can take some confidence with him. He’s raced in Formula First, Formula Four, Formula Ford, Forumla Three Asia and the Toyota Racing Series and won on his debut in each. Perhaps he’ll win today? Would be some drive from 20th on the grid.

Just for fun, and in honour of their hosts, the drivers should race one lap on bicycles. Who do you reckon would win?

Half an hour to go and the crowd looks AMAZING! Dutch fans do it differently, don’t they? I know it’s easy to over egg this narrative but it’s always great seeing the Orange Army out in force.

You might have noticed an absentee on the starting grid. Daniel Ricciardo broke his wrist during Friday’s practice when he collided with fellow Aussie, Oscar Piastri, and won’t be taking part today. Riccairdo only just returned to a F1 seat when he finished 13th in Hungary last month. He followed that up with a 16th place finish in Belgium. I know I speak for many when I say it’s been disappointing seeing a driver with so much promise fail to deliver. Anyway, let’s wish him a speedy recovery. Updated at 08.21 EDT

Here’s how they line up Verstappen will start on pole (again) after denying Lando Norris. It’s a mixed bag for the Birts as Haimlton ended the qualification a disappointing 13th. Verstappen (Red Bull) Norris (McLaren) Russell (Mercedes) Albon (Williams) Alonso (Aston Martin) Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) Perez (Red Bull) Piastri (McLaren) Leclerc (Ferrari) Sargeant (Willaims) Stroll (Aston Martin) Gasly (Apline) Hamilton (Mercedes) Hulkenberg (Haas) Zhou (Alfa Romeo) Ocon (Alpine) Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) Magnussen (Haas) Bottas (Alfa Romeo) Lawson (AlphaTauri) Here’s how Giles Richards saw it: Updated at 08.12 EDT