DwarfLab’s Dwarf 3 smart scope weighs a scant 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg) and is the ultimate in portability.

Credit: DwarfLabs

Astronomy is one of the fastest changing sciences, and the equipment we use to explore and record the universe is advancing just as quickly.

Smart telescopes epitomize the evolving equipment scene, combining a telescope, digital camera, and automated tracking in one sleek package. They allow novice astrophotographers to capture stunning deep-sky images on their first clear night without the steep learning curve that was standard just a few years ago.

That trend is perfectly illustrated by the DWARF 3 smart telescope from DwarfLab. Not long after I reviewed their DWARF II model in Astronomy’s August 2024 issue, the company announced its next generation. So, to put the DWARF through its paces, I arranged to receive a unit for review from the company.

The familial resemblance between the DWARF II and DWARF 3 is unmistakable, but the DWARF 3 takes the best of the DWARF II and pushes the boundaries of what a tiny telescope can do.

Great optics in a small package

At the heart of the DWARF 3 is a 35mm f/4.3 apochromatic objective composed of multiple extra-low dispersion (ED) lens elements. The telescope’s optical design uses advanced coatings to enhance light transmission and reduce chromatic aberration, delivering crisp and vibrant images.

The DWARF 3 uses Sony’s highly sensitive IMX678 CMOS sensor, known for its exceptional low-light performance. With a high dynamic range and low noise levels, this sensor captures even faint objects with surprisingly short exposures. Its resolution supports high-quality images and video, making it versatile for various astrophotographic needs.

The objective’s 150mm focal length pairs well with the IMX678 sensor in terms of image scale. The small sensor significantly crops the field of view, resulting in an effective focal length of 737mm. The cropping removes any edge distortion while also making the DWARF 3 great for capturing larger deep-sky objects, as well as the Sun and the Moon. The focal length, however, falls short for capturing detailed planetary images.

The DWARF 3 has a second lens for wide-field imaging — a welcome addition. The previous DWARF version also had a second lens, but it was not designed for astrophotography. The DWARF 3’s second lens is just 3.4mm in diameter with a true focal length of 6.7mm. It has an effective focal length of 45mm thanks to sensor cropping. It can be used in all imaging modes, including time-lapse video for creating stunning starscapes.

The DWARF 3 also includes an innovative filtering mechanism with three built-in filters; the filter can be selected before starting an image. The “Astro” filter is best for star clusters and galaxies, enhancing the details while doing night photography. The “Dual-Band” filter is perfect for improving contrast of narrowband targets like emission and planetary nebulae. Finally, the “VIS” filter is designed for daytime terrestrial photography, such as landscapes and wildlife.

The Orion Nebula (M42) comes to life on your screen with the DWARF 3’s new optical design and sensor (top), especially after some post-processing with open-source programs like GIMP (bottom).

Credit: Phil Harrington

Ready for action

The DWARF 3 arrived safely double-boxed inside its carrying case. The case also holds the magnetic solar filters (for both lenses), a filter pouch, a USB-C cable, and a lens-cleaning cloth. The complete package weighs just over 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and measures only 9½ by 6½ by 5¼ inches (24.1 by 16.5 by 13.3 centimeters).

Setting up the DWARF 3 was straightforward. After charging the internal battery, I attached the telescope to my own tripod, swung the dual lenses up so they were aimed toward clear sky, and pressed the side-mounted power button.

When I first used the DWARF 3, I opened the company’s app, called DWARFLAB (compatible with both Android and iOS devices), and noticed it has undergone significant updates. It’s now more intuitive, with a streamlined design that makes navigating the app a breeze. To get the show on the road, I went to Settings, and selected Connection Settings. Once there, I enabled STA Mode, which allows the smartscope to connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network. The DWARF 3 can then be accessed inside and outside as long as your mobile device is also connected to your home Wi-Fi. If there isn’t a local network available, the DWARF 3 can be operated directly by connecting your mobile device to the scope’s internal Wi-Fi, although its range is limited.

Next, I chose the type of image to take. The options include Astro, Time Lapse, Video, Pano, and Burst. After picking Astro mode, I focused the optics by selecting “autofocus” or “∞” (infinity). I found the latter was quicker and usually quite accurate. Calibrating the telescope to the current sky allows the scope to automatically adjust its orientation for precise tracking and object location.

Objects can be chosen directly from the app’s extensive database of stars, planets, galaxies, and much more. The updated app includes real-time sky conditions, providing users with comprehensive data to enhance experience. Alternatively, coordinates can be entered manually for unlisted targets, such as new comets. Once in view, the scope smoothly tracked the target as it moved across the sky, proving flawless every time.

Before capturing an image, I adjusted various settings, such as exposure time and gain (analogous to ISO), directly within the app. Other settings include subframe count, live stacking, binning, and AI enhancement. The latter does not add synthetic data, but rather enhances image quality by reducing noise, sharpening details, and improving contrast.

DWARF II vs. DWARF 3

The DWARF 3 introduces several notable upgrades over the DWARF II.

To me, the biggest is the optional equatorial mode. In its normal altitude-azimuth mode, the DWARF 3 tracks the sky in an up/down and left/right motion, while the stars appear to move in curved arcs. Although polar aligning via the app requires practice, equatorial mode enables precise single-axis tracking, eliminating the up/down, left/right motion, thus improving image quality.

Another significant improvement is the larger, apochromatic objective lens. While I praised the DWARF II in my review, the DWARF 3 takes image quality to new heights with its larger aperture and superior sensor.

I was especially happy to see that the app added multiframe stacking and a scheduling feature. The latter allows users to automate imaging by setting start times, durations, and targets.

The DWARF 3 smart telescope is a testament to how far compact astroimaging technology has come. Its advanced optics, enhanced sensor, and user-friendly design appeal to beginners and experts alike.

In a world of large telescopes, the DWARF 3 stands tall.

PRODUCT INFORMATION

DWARF 3 Smart Telescope

Aperture: 1.4 inches (tele); 0.13 inch (wide)

Focal length: 150mm (tele); 6.7mm (wide)

Storage: 128 GB

Lenses: Telephoto and wide-angle

Dimensions: 8.7 by 5.6 by 2.6 inches

Weight: 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg)

Price: $599.00

Contact: support@dwarflab.com