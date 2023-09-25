Millions of Britons are due to receive a Christmas Bonus payment from the DWP to help with living costs.

Each year, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) distributes a one-off tax-free £10 payment just before Christmas. However, this amount has remained unchanged since 1972, resulting in widespread criticism.

The bonus is paid to people who get certain benefits, such as Universal Credit, in a specified qualifying week, which is normally the first full week of December.

People do not need to claim the bonus, it will arrive automatically in the bank accounts of those eligible.

However, certain criteria apply, such as where a person lives and what benefits they receive, that determine their entitlement to the payment.