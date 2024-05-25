



DWP bosses have provided an update on their exercise to issue back payments to those who were underpaid their state pension. Recent figures showed officials had identified 97,016 underpayments between January 11, 2021 and February 29, 2024, with back payments on average between £2,192 and £12,486. The Work and Pensions Committe asked DWP senior leaders this week (May 22) if the project would be completed by the end of the year. DWP Permanent secretary Peter Schofield said the exercise would be finished this year. He said: “We had to work our way through about 870,000 records. “I can’t remember the latest number but it begins with a seven and it does have six digits.”

He was then asked if this meant the exercise had moved on since the previous update and if over half of the repayments had now gone out. He explained: “There’s a difference between the amount of money that we spend because the misconversions are likely to be more on a per capita basis.” There are three categories of state pensioners who could be owed back payments: Married (Cat BL) This category applies to people who are married or in a civil partnership who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 and should be entitled to a Category BL uplift based on their partner’s National Insurance contributions. As of February 2024, the number of cases reviewed in this category was 317,955. Up to 43,367 underpayments were identified with average arrears of £5,713. So far, the total amount repaid amounts to £243.8million.

Widowed (Cat B) This applies to people who have been widowed and their state pension was not increased to include any amounts they are entitled to inherit from their late husband, wife or civil partner. 298,099 cases had been reviewed for state pensioners in this category by February 2024. Up to 21,175 underpayments had been identified with average arrears of £12,486. So far, the total amount repaid comes in at £262.3million. Over 80 (Cat D) This applies to people who reach age 80 and are getting some basic state pension but less than the £85.00 (in 2022/23) and may therefore, subject to satisfying the appropriate residency conditions, be entitled to Cat D state pension of £101.55 a week. In the over 80 category, 89,634 cases had been reviewed by February 2024. Up to 32,474 underpayments had been identified with average arrears of £2,192. So far, the total amount repaid amounts to £65.5 million.

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said previously of the project: "Progress is being made to rectify the large-scale issue of state pension underpayments, but it is very slow." She added: "People have the expectation that the state pension they receive is correct but a series of errors in an already overly complicated system means that for many thousands of people this expectation has been incorrect. "These people have been let down and need resolution as soon as possible."