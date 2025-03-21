Image: DWTC

Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the key hub for global business and connecting markets, has reported its results of 2024, revealing the record-breaking performance which continues to boost the economic structure in Dubai.

DWTC welcomed participants over 2.65 million in 2024, a 7 per cent increase over last year.

In 2024, DWTC hosted 378 exhibitions and events by a 26 per cent year-on -year increase. The centre expanded its events calendar with forty new additions, including 10 exhibitions, 17 conferences, and 13 association conventions. The exhibitions and conferences attracted nearly 59,000 exhibiting companies , with 77 per cent coming from international markets, while international participation at MICE event rose by 30 per cent year-on-year to over 942,000 attendees.

The DWTC’s flagship Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment experienced significant growth, increasing from 107 events in 2023 to 135 MICE events in 2024. The participation over 58,665 companies in the exhibitions and events made a 9 per cent increase compared to the last year.

Commenting on the performance, Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, said: “Our 2024 achievements reflect growth – not just in numbers, but in strengthening Dubai’s global market position. The remarkable increase in international participation underscores growing confidence in Dubai’s dynamic business ecosystem and DWTC’s role in fostering meaningful commercial connections.”

Key events at DWTC in 2024

The KAOUN International expanded DWTC’s global reach with GITEX AFRICA in Morocco and GITEX DIGI_HEALTH 5.0 Asia in Singapore. The healthcare sector led MICE participation, drawing 465,000 attendees, a 69 per cent rise from 2023. The food, hotel, and catering sector followed with 28,3000 attendees, a 25 per cent increase compared to last year, while the IT sector saw 281,000 attendees with an increase by 8 per cent year-on-year.

Major events like The Baby Expo, Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, World Vape Show and China Home Life, and the Leisure, Sport and Travel sector, with nearly 110,000 attendees, led by Arabian Travel Market, Dubai International Boat Show and Dubai Muscle Show.

Other high-performing exhibitions included The Big 5, Beauty World, WETEX, Automechanika and Inter-sec showcased DWTC’S strong event portfolio and its role in attracting global participation across diverse industries.

Real estate milestones

DWTC‘s 2024 growth extended beyond events. DWTC’s real estate arm are collaborated with Emaar for Expo Living, a new residential project.

The asset management business saw near-full occupancy: 99 per cent in commercial spaces (One Central, Sheikh Rashid, Convention Tower) and over 90 per cent in Expo Village.

The DWTC Authority Free Zone expanded, incorporating One Za’abeel, attracting 389 new businesses with its premium offerings and free zone advantages.

