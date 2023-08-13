





Dwyane Wade gave an emotional speech during the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, during which he dedicated a few minutes to deliver a heartwarming message to Allen Iverson.

Wade spoke of the impact Iverson had on his career, stating that the 48-year-old is the reason he wore an arm sleeve throughout his time in the NBA, and the inspiration behind his choice of the No. 3 jersey.

“Our heroes are not always perfect. Instead, they a possess a relatability that makes them touchable and real. When anyone speaks about Allen Iverson, that’s exactly what they say,” said Wade.

“You brought hope to those who grew up with limited resources. You showed us that success and greatness are attainable even in the face of adversity. Your struggles made your accomplishments that much more remarkable. A.I., you are a living, breathing reminder that redemption and growth are possible.”

“I respectfully wore the No. 3 throughout my college and NBA career to represent the love and respect that I have for this man,” said Wade.

Iverson was the presenter for Wade during the Heat legend’s induction into the Hall of Fame and showed up to the event in a custom suit with Wade’s No. 3 on the back.

It was a touching moment between two of the greatest shooting guards to ever play in the NBA, as Wade’s emotional monologue drew a huge applause from the audience in attendance.







