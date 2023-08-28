According to Token Unlocks, DYDX is among several altcoins set to add numbers to token supply this week. Others poised for a September supply bump are Optimism, 1inch, and Hedera.

🚨 September Unlocks Activities 🚨 ~ $931 million will be unlocked and issued in Sep. 🌟 Highlighted Cliffs ( %Circ. ) 🌟$HBAR – 3.49%$APE – 11.02%$OP – 3.37% More details on unlocks, and new issuance are ready for you. More details 🔓https://t.co/Q8cyIRtEbF — Token Unlocks (@Token_Unlocks) August 25, 2023

On August 29, the dYdX Foundation will unlock 6.52 million DYDX worth about $14.41 at the time of writing. The governance token has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, of which current circulating supply is 173 million DYDX.

Per the token’s allocation and distribution metrics, the entirety of the 1 billion DYDX will be released over five years. The initial distribution occurred on August 3, 2021. Currently, locked coins are for past investors of dYdX Trading, founders, advisors, employees, and consultants of dYdX Foundation.

DYDX token price outlook

The dYdX (DYDX) token traded around $2.16 on Monday, down 1.6% in the past 24 hours but nearly 12% higher this past week.

Ahead of the huge token unlock, the price of the native dYdX exchange token has ranged between $1.18 and $2.23.

DYDX price chart

The MACD and daily RSI suggest bulls remain in control short term. However, the price might need to strengthen above the horizontal line that marks the range’s base for upside momentum to extend DYDX to next targets at $2.70 and $3.20.

If sell-off pressure mounts amid risk markets slowdown, we could see prices in the region of $1.54-$1.36.