More rigorous collection of data is vital to ensure the dangers of the vehicles are fully understood, the independent Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (Pacts) said.

It analysed data from October and November 2021, comparing 300 e-scooter crash casualties recorded by hospitals in Britain with figures held by police forces and operators of rental trials.

The study found that fewer than 10% of casualties treated at hospital were represented in police statistics.

Pacts urged the Department for Transport (DfT) to issue “clear information” to the public about “the obligations of reporting road traffic collisions to the police, including those involving e-scooters”.

It also called on the department to issue guidance to rental trial operators and local authorities to ensure data collection more closely aligns with recording systems used by the police.

Private e-scooters cannot be legally ridden on roads or pavements in the UK, but have become a common sight, particularly in urban areas.

Trials of rental e-scooters on roads in dozens of towns and cities across England are ongoing.

Pacts deputy executive director Margaret Winchcomb said: “Smaller, zero-emissions vehicles, such as e-scooters are popular, be they illegally ridden private vehicles or regulated rental e-scooters.

“For all, it is essential that the methods for measuring their hazard to riders and danger to other road users are consistent and robust so that safety is adequately understood.

“The Government should make the most of the extension of the rental trials until May 2026 to improve and widen the way injuries from e-scooter collisions are recorded.”

DfT figures show 11 riders and one pedestrian died in e-scooter crashes in Britain in 2022.

A further 1,446 injured casualties were recorded, including 1,106 riders, 233 pedestrians and 47 cyclists.

That is compared with a total of 1,424 in 2021.

A DfT spokesperson said: “Safety remains our top priority which is why we work closely with police to regularly review and strengthen data around e-scooter incidents.“