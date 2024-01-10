One of the most anticipated events in virtual football is here, as voting opens for the Team of the Year in EA Sports FC 24. Fans are currently being given the chance to pick the top players from the past year in both men’s and women’s football. Open on the Team of the Year website, voting is open from now until 7.59am GMT on the morning of January 15. The votes will be tallied and the winners announced less than a week later, on the afternoon of January 19. EA Sports explains more: “The men’s nominee shortlist includes a list of star-studded players across football, including EA SPORTS FC 24 cover star, Erling Haaland, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min while also featuring young stars such as Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé and Florian Wirtz.” You can check out the full list of nominees below.
EA Sports FC 24 TOTY Men’s Nominees…
Goalkeepers…
Alisson
Ederson
Brice Samba
Gregor Kobel
Wojciech Szczęsny
Mike Maignan
Jan Oblak
Marc-André ter Stegen
Midfielders…
Martin Ødegaard
Declan Rice
Bukayo Saka
Kaoru Mitoma
Mohamed Salah
Bernardo Silva
Kevin De Bruyne
Jack Grealish
Rodri
Bruno Guimarães
Heung Min Son
Jarrod Bowen
Alexandr Golovin
Ousmane Dembélé
Lee Kang In
Florian Wirtz
Granit Xhaka
Jamal Musiala
Leroy Sané
Julian Brandt
Vincenzo Grifo
Nicolò Barella
Federico Chiesa
Adrien Rabiot
Rafael Leão
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Domenico Berardi
Riyad Mahrez
Sergej Milinković-Savić
Pedri
İlkay Gündoğan
Aleix García
Jude Bellingham
Vini Jr.
Toni Kroos
Luka Modrić
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Federico Valverde
Takefusa Kubo