One of the most anticipated events in virtual football is here, as voting opens for the Team of the Year in EA Sports FC 24. Fans are currently being given the chance to pick the top players from the past year in both men’s and women’s football. Open on the Team of the Year website, voting is open from now until 7.59am GMT on the morning of January 15. The votes will be tallied and the winners announced less than a week later, on the afternoon of January 19. EA Sports explains more: “The men’s nominee shortlist includes a list of star-studded players across football, including EA SPORTS FC 24 cover star, Erling Haaland, Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min while also featuring young stars such as Jude Bellingham, Ousmane Dembélé and Florian Wirtz.” You can check out the full list of nominees below.