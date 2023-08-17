NHL 24 brings the rush and fatigue of high-pressure hockey to life with a suite of new gameplay features. The Exhaust Engine is powered by Frostbite and combines the Sustained Pressure and Goalie Fatigue systems to form concentrated pockets of opportunity that allow even more in-game situations. The Sustained Pressure System triggers for offensive players who maintain offensive pressure long enough, lowering opponent’s attributes for a limited time to open up creative opportunities. The Goalie Fatigue System then uses the same offensive pressure to grow goalie fatigue that affects how they react to shots; 75 new goalie animations have been introduced to bring this to life on the ice.

Something else that’s sure to be a big hit in NHL 24: Physics-Based Contact. Physical contact is more realistic and dynamic than ever, making body checks look and feel just like they do on the ice. Reactions to body checks are even more varied with new rag-doll animations that open up more chances for turnovers and opportunities. New rag-doll and animation-based reactions make more types of plays possible, opening up space and creating turnover opportunities via massive body checks. Body checks timed just right can even break the glass and send players tumbling onto the bench.

EA Sports NHL 24 is more connected than ever with enhanced cross-play in Hockey Ultimate Team and World of Chel, so players can now play with and against players across same-generation consoles.

New features hit the ice

Updated Human Goalie Controls

Playing in goal is better than ever with updated and new gameplay features like the Tethered Control System that lets players slide back and forth to make big saves and automatically slide back to the center of the goal after. The new Instinct System makes saving shots even more dynamic by letting players guess the location of a shot and then potentially get a bonus on that save attempt.

Hockey Ultimate Team

‘The new HUT Moments feature recreates classic moments in hockey history and the biggest plays of the current season for players to experience and share. There’s also a new objective-tracking system based on item types, teams, players, and on-ice actions that updates in real-time. Now players can complete objectives faster and focus on creating big moments on the ice more consistently.

World of Chel

Not only is cross-play making World of Chel even bigger, this fan-favorite mode is also bringing a streamlined Creation Zone to give players more customization in NHL 24. EASHL Playoffs now has a different format that keeps things simple on a do-or-die 16-game path to glory, and players will earn individual Ranking Points as they move up in the bracket.

Modernized presentation

Flex Moments is a massive, comprehensive broadcast upgrade that includes 75 new goal celebration animations, camera angles, lighting effects, and the ability for players to map celebrations to controller buttons so they can flex every celebration exactly how they want. Event reactions in-game now support significant stoppages, rushes down the ice, Exhaust Engine peaks, and dramatic comeback moments, giving NHL 24 the most dynamic, organic crowd reactions yet.

EA Sports NHL 24 hits PS5 and PS4 on October 6. Sharpen your skates and prepare for a new year of professional hockey by learning more about pre-order info below.

Pre-order details

Pre-order* EA Sports NHL 24 Standard Edition and receive:

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x2)

Pre-order* EA SPORTS™ NHL 24 X-Factor Edition and receive:

HUT Team Building Player Choice Pack (only before 9/25)

Dual Entitlement

3-Days Early Access

4600 NHL Points

Exclusive Cale Makar Player Item

HUT Power Up Icon Choice Pack

WOC Battle Pass XP Modifier (x5)

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See http://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-24/game-and-offer-disclaimers for details.