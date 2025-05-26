Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Merseyside Police said a 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car collided with crowds at Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade.

Emergency services attended a chaotic scene in Liverpool city centre after reports that a car had hit people on Water Street at about 6pm on Monday.

Merseyside Police said the car had stopped at the scene, adding a white British man from the Liverpool area had been arrested.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision,” the police said.

The North West Ambulance Service also attended and said it was assessing the situation, but did not immediately release details of any casualties.

Hundreds of thousands of football fans had gathered in Liverpool on Monday to celebrate their club winning the Premier League.

An open top bus carrying the club’s players paraded through the city for several hours.

The collision between the car and pedestrians took place as the event drew to a close.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the scenes emerging from the incident as “appalling” and said his thoughts were with “all those injured or affected”.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” he added.

Liverpool FC and Liverpool City Council both said they were liaising with the police.

This is a developing story