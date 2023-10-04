ZUG, Switzerland — Galderma, the emerging pure-play dermatology category leader, announced today it will be showcasing updates from across its broad and innovative dermatology portfolio at the 32 nd European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Berlin, October 11-14, 2023. For more than 40 years, Galderma has focused exclusively on delivering advances in dermatology, and its extensive presence at this year’s congress underlines the true impact of its industry-leading expertise and ongoing commitment to cutting-edge science, brands and services.

“We’re so excited to share such an extensive range of new data at EADV this year, and for another opportunity to engage with the community of physicians attending. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and insights that will help us to push the boundaries of scientific innovation together.” BALDO SCASSELLATI SFORZOLINI, M.D., Ph.D. GLOBAL HEAD OF R&D GALDERMA

Highly-anticipated presentations include data from the pivotal phase III ARCADIA 1 and ARCADIA 2 clinical studies, which will be presented for the first time. These data, showing the safety and efficacy of nemolizumab in treating skin lesions, itch and sleep disturbance at 16 weeks in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, will be shared as a late-breaking abstract on Wednesday, October 11, 2:45-3:00 PM CEST (Hall B).1

New data from the pivotal phase III OLYMPIA 1 study will also be presented for the first time as a late-breaking abstract on Wednesday, October 11, 3:00-3:15 PM CEST (Hall B), providing confirmation of results from the phase III OLYMPIA 2 study that reinforce nemolizumab’s rapid response in patients with prurigo nodularis.2

Data examining the burden of atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis on patients, including additional analyses from OLYMPIA 2 demonstrating improvements in patient-reported pain, disease status and satisfaction will be presented, including during a dedicated symposium on Thursday, October 12, 1:00-2:00 PM CEST (Room 6).5,6,7

Galderma will also present compelling new data on trifarotene as a treatment for acne and its sequelae. Results from the phase IV START study reinforce Galderma’s confidence in the efficacy and safety of trifarotene vs. vehicle treatment at reducing atrophic acne scarring. The study met its primary endpoint, with a significantly greater reduction in the mean absolute change from baseline in the total atrophic scar count in the trifarotene- vs. vehicle-treated area (−5.9 vs. −2.7; p<0.0001) at week 24. A significant reduction was observed as early as week 2 (−1.5 vs. −0.7; p=0.0072). Results also showed a statistically significant reduction in both total (70% vs. 45%) and inflammatory (76% vs. 48%) lesion count at week 24.3