The missing eaglet born to a popular Southern California eagle couple died in a recent winter storm, the nonprofit that owns and operates the eagles’ nest cameras said Saturday.

Jackie and Shadow’s missing eaglet “did not make it through the severe winter storm,” Jenny Voisard, media and website manager for Friends of Big Bear Valley, said in a statement.

More than 2 feet of snow fell in the area during the storm, Voisard said.

Jackie and Shadow, whose egg-laying journey is livestreamed every year, laid three eggs at the end of January, according to Big Bear Lake. All three hatched in the first week of March.

Video of the nest on Thursday afternoon showed all three eaglets being fed by their parents. On Friday and Saturday, though, only two baby birds appeared in the nest on the livestream.

The third eaglet died “some time after all three were observed together getting fed” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Voisard said.

Voisard said it’s not known what happened or why the baby bird died, noting that the view of the nest is still partially obstructed by melting snow. She also said it’s unknown which chick died because they were all close in size.

Jackie and Shadow continued to feed their young on Saturday, Voisard said.

“Days like these test us as humans because we fear uncertainty and the unknown,” Voisard said. “Our hope is that seeing Jackie and Shadow persevere and work to move forward, brings some comfort and peace. We are reminded again that nature is wild and unscripted.”