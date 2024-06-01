Eamonn Holmes has reportedly been consoled over his marriage split by a blonde divorcee in her 40s who is also a relationship counsellor.

The TV presenter, 64, and Ruth Langsford, also 64, recently revealed they are headed for divorce after work commitments ‘took their marriage in different directions’.

According to The Sun, Eamonn has grow close to an unknown woman since last year after they first came into contact several years ago.

The broadcaster is said to have been on outings with the woman, including a visit to a safari park and has reportedly spoiled her with gifts. She is not said to be a reason for the marriage breakdown.

He has also endorsed a charity linked to her work and helped to host a fund-raising event free of charge.

The woman’s name has never been mentioned, with Eamonn making sure not to reveal it on social media and the publication reported that Ruth was seemingly not aware of their meetings until recently.

Sources told the paper that Eamonn treated his close friend to various extravagant days out including a Beyonce concert, a Center Parcs visit last year and tickets to see his favourite team Man United play at Old Trafford.

They explained: ‘Ruth was obviously aware that her marriage was crumbling, but as details emerge, her upset has turned to anger.

‘Eamonn’s friend is bowled over by being lavished with attention and kindness from him.’

The pair met via Twitter after the woman commented on a post and it sparked a conversation between the pair.

Friends explained that the woman’s counselling skills include coping with ‘feeling sad’ and ‘separation and divorce’ therefore it seems fitting she will be supporting Eamonn at this time of uncertainty.

MailOnline have contacted Eamonn’s representatives for comment.

However, while Eamonn is getting close to another woman, Ruth was seen still wearing her wedding ring as she appeared on QVC on Thursday.

Appearing live on QVC shopping to promote her clothing range, Ruth was seen still sporting her wedding ring despite the couple’s shock split.

Ruth looked radiant on the show, as she donned a pink cricket-style sweater and white trousers, along with a pair of sandals.

It was just hours after an old clip of Eamonn in January resurfaced where he said he could one day move back to Northern Ireland and marry a ‘local girl’.

Speaking on NVTV’s Conversations With Gerry Kelly in January, Eamonn spoke movingly about his three years from hell, which have seen him lose his mother, job, his beloved Belfast home, and now his wife Ruth.

The presenter told how his home will always be in Belfast and he may move back to Northern Ireland one day.

He said: ‘Ruth wouldn’t come back to Northern Ireland. Yes, because of her family and also because she’s English and she sees life around London and things, whereas I can’t stand London. So we have a different outlook on things like that.’

Eamonn then thought about a future without his wife as he added: ‘Maybe Ruth will be run over by a bus or something, who knows?

‘If I get another wife I might come back, get a local girl. That’s awful talking about Ruth being run over by a bus, that’s awful.’

The couple tied the knot in 2010 after dating for 13 years – and said that despite their separation, they are ‘determined to stay friends’.

It brings to an end one of Britain’s best known TV power couples after 27 years together, 14 of which were spent in wedlock.