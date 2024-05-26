EAMONN Holmes has had three years of hell that has seen him lose his job, his health, his mum and now his wife Ruth Langsford.

The former This Morning host stunned fans this weekend by announcing a shock split from wife of 14 years Ruth.

5 Eamonn Holmes’ pals are supporting him after it was revealed he had split from wife Ruth Langsford after 14 years Credit: Rex

5 It has been a tough few years for Eamonn where he lost his beloved mum Josephine Credit: Instagram

5 The presenter lost his ITV job and has suffered health battles Credit: Getty

But sources have revealed how it’s just the latest in a series of blows for the news presenter.

A source said last night Eamonn has had a hellish few years, but that he was determined to “come through”.

The source said: “He was axed by ITV, suffered a fall that caused a life changing injury which means he struggles to walk and his mum, who he adored, died.

“To make matters worse he was landed with a massive tax bill which led to him having to sell his home in Northern Ireland.

Read more on Eamonn and Ruth

“It would be enough to break most people but Eamonn has kept on going and kept on working the best he can.

“It’s been hard and it’s obviously taken its toll on many areas of his life including, ultimately, on his marriage.

“Obviously Eamonn and Ruth were both desperate to try and make things work but they have decided it’s better to separate.

“They are determined that things will remain amicable, for the sake of the family.

“They’ll always be a love there for one another too because they’ve spent so much of their life together.”

The Sun exclusively revealed how the couple had secretly split two years ago, with them confirming the news this weekend.

Eamonn Holmes’ agonising health battle

And behind the scenes the split has left the couple’s friends devastated for them.

The source added: “All of their friends are devastated at this and have been rallying round sending messages and offering support.

“Eamonn and Ruth share many of the same friends but nobody is taking sides in any of this, all they care about is that Eamonn and Ruth are both okay at what is obviously a really, really hard time.”

But while the marriage split is tough, it has come amid a difficult few years for Eammon who had a very public falling out with ITV.

5 Eamonn has been left using aids after suffering from chronic back pain Credit: Instagram

5 He has also been forced to use a stick after a double hip replacement surgery Credit: Getty

And he has been left using a wheelchair, walking aids and a stick after spinal surgery for his chronic back pain.

The source added: “It has been particularly tough for them both since Eamonn left ITV.

“He’s spoken publicly about what he made of ITV’s decision and he doesn’t believe he was treated fairly.

“He was also very outspoken when Philip Schofield was sacked.

“Although Ruth supported and understood why Eamonn was vocal on all of these things, it did put her in a bit of a difficult position and left her stuck in the middle.

“She still works for ITV so Eamonn slagging off the channel was never a great look and it did become a source of a bit of frustration at times and it may have even caused the odd row.

“But Eamonn is Eamonn, he’s got that Irish stubbornness and steel about him which was part of what she loves and he’s never going to change.

“Looking forward, Eamonn’s focus is on continuing to get well and to try and get his mobility back but it’s going to be a long road and obviously not having Ruth there with him will be really tough.

Ruth and Eamonn Relationship Timeline Before the shock split announcement, Ruth and Eamonn seemed like one of the strongest couples on UK TV – even with their signature bickering style. Here’s how their romance played out 1997 – The couple first meet after being introduced by mutual friends, two years after Eamonn splits from his first wife, Gabrielle, with whom he has three children. 1997-2002 – To be respectful to Gabrielle, the couple kept their relationship out of the limelight. Ruth told Daily Mail: “I thought it spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had. It made me love him more, not less.” 2002 – Ruth and Eamonn welcome their son, Jack, to the family 2005 – Eamonn finalises his divorce with Gabrielle 2006 – The pair begin to host Friday episodes of This Morning together 2010 – Eamonn proposes to Ruth while at the Cheltenham Races, after asking Ruth’s mother for her hand June 2010 – Eamonn and Ruth marry at Elvetham Hall, Hampshire 2016 – Eamonn undergoes a double hip replacement in the first of many health battles. June 2019 – On This Morning, Ruth and Eamonn say the secret to their happy marriage. Eamonn credits “compromise, consideration and lots of conjugals,” while Ruth said it was “laughter and an equal marriage” November 2020 – Ruth and Eamonn are replaced on their regular Friday slot by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary in a ‘show shake-up’ December 2021 – After a year of being moved to the bank holiday presenting slot, both Eamonn and Ruth left This Morning January 2022 – Eamonn makes his debut on GB News, while Ruth stayed with ITV in her long-standing role on Loose Women. September 2022 – Eamonn undergoes spinal surgery after years of back issues including a trapped sciatic nerve. November 2022 – Eamonn falls down the stairs of his Surrey home with Ruth and breaks his shoulder, requiring a new operation September 2023 – Eamonn has a spine and neck stretching procedure as part of his year-long recovery May 2024 – Ruth and Eamonn announce they have split after 14 years of marriage and 27 year relationship

“He’s gutted and wounded by it all but he will be back on TV this week as he loves being at work and doing his job. When the camera rolls helps takes his mind off everything.”

Eamonn broke his silence amid the split yesterday posting about his beloved Manchester United.